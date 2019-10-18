Nintendo Switch sale: the console gets a rare $24 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a great Nintendo Switch deal today then we have a fantastic offer for you today. Amazon has a limited time $24 coupon code on the console that you can apply at checkout. That brings the Switch down to $274.99, which is the best price we've seen for the newest version of the portable gaming device. That's right, perhaps, there's no need to wait for the upcoming Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales next month



The Nintendo Switch is a console that allows you to use it as a portable gaming device or as a home console. You can play the Nintendo Switch anywhere, and the dual Joy-Con controllers let you team up and enjoy multiplayer games. The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, but this particular device is a newer model, which means it has a longer battery life than the original. The box includes the Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Switch dock in black, and the Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con controllers.

While the $24 coupon code might not seem like much, discounts on the Nintendo Switch are extremely rare. We don't know how long Amazon will have the console on sale, so if you're looking to grab a discount before the Black Friday madness begins, you should take advantage today.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con $299 $274.99 at Amazon

Save $24 on the Nintendo Switch console at Amazon when you apply the extra savings coupon code at checkout. The all-new console allows you to play games in three different modes and comes with a Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con controller.

If you're interested in more Switch deals we have the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles and deal prices that are currently available. Or if you want something a little cheaper then there's a handheld-only version of the console to consider over on our Nintendo Switch Lite prices and bundles guide.



Learn more about the epic November sale event too with our guide to Black Friday 2019.