New iPad (2019): everything you need to know about Apple's new tablet

Apple has unveiled a new iPad alongside the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch 5 at its September event – it's an entry-level tablet that's 10.2 inches across, which is a step up from the usual 9.7-inch size of its affordable tablets.

We weren't expecting to see a new iPad at the event, so its unveiling was something of a surprise, but it was shown off to tie in with the launch of iPadOS, the new operating system specifically for Apple's tablets.

If you're looking for a great new iPad, the iPad 10.2 may be what you're interested in, as it uses Apple's latest software and has a bigger screen than before.

We'll run you through everything you need to know about the new iPad 10.2 (2019) before it releases.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's newest entry-level tablet

Apple's newest entry-level tablet When is it out? September 30, but you can pre-order it already

September 30, but you can pre-order it already How much will it cost? $329 / AED 1,349, but we don't know about worldwide pricing yet

The release date of the new iPad is September 30, but you can pre-order it once the announcement event is over at Apple's website.

The new iPad price is $329 / AED 1,349 (roughly £270, AU$480, although due to Apple's pricing conventions, it could be £329 in the UK). That's the same price as the 2018 entry-level iPad, but this has newer tech and a bigger screen.

New iPad 10.2 (2019): everything you need to know

Apple has confirmed this will be the first entry-level tablet to have a smart connector, which lets you connect it to the keyboard peripheral. The Apple Pencil is also compatible, like in previous entry-level iPads, so you can draw, take notes or mark up documents easily.

The tablet will run iPadOS, bringing all the useful functions of that new operating system. Check our all the new features iPadOS brings for more.

For fans of the environment, the body of the new iPad is made of 100% recycled aluminum, although there's no words on its interiors.