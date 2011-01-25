Virgin Media rolls out 100Mbps to 150k more homes

Rachel Stevens didn't actually pop round to Treforest to plug in the new service

Virgin Media has rolled out its superfast broadband to another 150,000 homes in the UK, offering its flagship 100Mbps service to the towns including Pentwyn, Southport and Hatfield.

With BT regularly updating us on its fibre optic exploits, Virgin Media has now decided to publicise its own steady growth.

The company has now rolled 100Mbps broadband out to 350,000 homes across the UK.

Developments

Jon James, executive director of broadband at Virgin Media said: "From establishing the UK's first ever broadband service to the launch of 100Mb just ten years later, Virgin Media has led the greatest developments in digital Britain.

"We've invested many billions of private money in order to build a growing network that already passes approximately 13 million homes across the UK.

"We're racing to get these ultrafast speeds across this entire area as fast as we can to meet demand."

The towns that have now got the 100Mbps service are Cheshunt, Hatfield, Pentwyn, Southport and Treforest.