iPhone sale at Apple: deals on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone 8

If you're looking to snag a price cut on the Apple iPhone, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Apple is having a sale on its iPhone lineup, which includes deals on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, and iPhone 8.



Apple is offering up to $250 in savings when you trade-in an eligible iPhone. After you purchase your new phone, you'll get a trade-in email that explains how to get your old device ready to ship. Apple will send you a trade-in kit that includes a box, prepaid shipping label, and instructions on how to prep your old device. After you ship your phone within 14 days, Apple will credit your original payment.



You can buy the iPhone unlocked or choose from a carrier like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. This is a fantastic offer if you're shopping for a new iPhone and have an eligible device to trade-in.

iPhone deals:

iPhone XR for $599 at Apple | Save up to $150 on the iPhone XR with eligible trade-in

Apple is offering up to $150 off the iPhone XR with an eligible iPhone trade-in. After your purchase, you'll receive a trade-in kit with instructions on how to ship your old device within 14 days. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, a 12MP single-lens camera, and includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip.View Deal

iPhone 8 for $449 at Apple | Save $100 on the iPhone 8 with eligible trade-in

Save $100 on the iPhone 8 when you trade in an eligible iPhone. After your purchase, you'll receive a trade-in kit with instructions on how to ship your old device within 14 days. The iPhone 8 is a solid and reliable phone, featuring a 4.7-inch display, 12MP camera and Touch ID fingerprint for secure authorization.

