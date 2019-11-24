iPhone 8 and iPhone XS Black Friday deals slash hundreds off price

Some Black Friday iPhone deals slice decent amounts off the price of Apple's great smartphones, but a new Black Friday sale on Amazon UK has absolutely obliterated the price of the iPhone 8, iPhone XS and XS Max, saving you hundreds on some of Apple's slightly older devices.

When we say 'slightly older' we mean it, because these devices aren't archaic by any means, and they're all impressive phones. Now, fantastic iPhone deals have slashed hundreds off the prices of some of the devices.

We've also picked out a couple of decent iPhone 8 deals over in the US to provide some lovely balance - do check them out if that's more your style.

These might be some of the best iPhone deals we see over Black Friday, so if you were waiting to buy an older phone in the sales season, we'd recommend going straight ahead and doing so now.

Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 8 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £749 £566

This is the finally iPhone to use Apple's older design, but it's still a great device for people that don't need the most cutting-edge tech. Its price is now much lower than when the phone came out, so it's a great choice for anyone looking for a new iPhone without breaking the bank and it has oodles of storage.

iPhone XS 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1,149 £849

Last year's iPhone is a whopping £300 off, saving you a huge amount of cash on a phone that's still one of the best around. This is a great deal, and the price of the phone is now decidedly less than it was upon launch. We'd expect this deal to go fast though, so grab it while you can!

iPhone XS Max 512GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1,449 £1,151

What about in the US?

iPhone 8, 64GB (renewed) $ 345 $339 on Amazon

iPhone 8, 64GB (Simple Mobile pre-paid): $599 $349 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap deal on the iPhone 8, you're not going to get better than this from Walmart during this Black Friday deals period. It's available on Simple Mobile, so you'll need to choose one of the range of 30-day rolling contracts alongside.

Not in the UK? These are the best prices we can find on these three fantastic iPhones in the US;

