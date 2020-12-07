iPad deal alert: the all-new Apple iPad gets a $30 price cut at Amazon

Check someone off your gift list and save money with this iPad deal from Amazon. The all-new Apple iPad is on sale for $299.99 and is stated to arrive before Christmas Day. That's a $29 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet.

Apple iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

You can score a $30 price cut on the all-new Apple iPad at Amazon. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the 10.2-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Each color ships on a different date, but they all arrive before Christmas.

View Deal

The 2020 iPad includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip and provides 32GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As of today, this iPad deal is in stock on December 14 for the Silver, December 16 for the Space Gray, and December 18 for the Gold, which means all colors will ship before Christmas. As we get closer to the big day, that could change, so we recommend adding to your cart now to get it before Christmas.

See the best Apple iPad deals in your region below.

Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals and refurbished iPad sales.