iPad deals at Amazon: price cuts on the all-new iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini

Amazon's latest iPad deals include impressive price cuts on Apple's best-selling tablets, with discounts on everything from the powerful iPad Pro, the 2020 iPad Air, and the hand-held iPad Mini.



Our favorite iPad bargain is the all-new 10.2-inch iPad that's on sale for $299 (was $329). That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 32GB tablet.



If you're looking for more power and storage, Amazon also has the iPad Air marked down to $559 (was $599) and a $50 discount on the 2020 iPad Pro. You can also pick up the 8-inch iPad Mini on sale for $384.99 (was $399.99).

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on the Gold Apple iPad at Amazon. The versatile tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The 2020 iPad includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip and provides 32GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the Apple Pencil use. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



See more of Amazon's best iPad deals below and keep in mind, discounts on newer iPad models are rare, so we recommend taking advantage of these offers now before it's too late.

iPad Mini (2019, 64GB): $399.99 $384.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon has the handy iPad Mini on sale for $384.99. Small but mighty, the 8-inch tablet comes with 256GB of storage and provides 10-hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Air (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can get the 2020 iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $559 at Amazon right now. The 10.9-inch tablet features Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage and is available at this sale price in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.

Apple iPad Pro (2020, 128GB): $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - Right now, you can score a $50 discount on the 2020 Apple iPad Pro. The powerful tablet feature's Apple's A12Z Bionic chip for laptop like speed and comes with 128GB of storage.

See the best Apple iPad deals in your region below.

Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals and refurbished iPad sales.



You can also see more offers with our roundup of the best Presidents' Day sales that are happening now.