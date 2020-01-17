The best refurbished iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch deals and sales in January 2020

For the most part, picking up an Apple refurbished iPad, MacBook or Apple Watch is the cheapest way to get your hands on cheap luxury goods. These deals can often cut the price of Apple's most expensive items by a long way, and save you cash on your next big purchase. There's a knack to picking up good refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and Watches, however. So we're here to steer you towards the most trusted retailers and let you know exactly what you're putting your cash down for.

With the prices of Apple iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches growing with each new release, it can be difficult to stay on top of the latest products. Even if you're just looking to replace an item, you'll still be looking at high prices for the previous generation or even a version before that when discounts aren't readily available. That's where refurbished Apple products come in. You can pick up refurbished iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks for some great prices at the moment, what with certain models being discontinued by Apple themselves and new releases pushing consumers to trade their old devices in.

When shopping for refurbished Apple products, you'll want to take notice of the retailer's rating system. It can tell you a lot about the condition of the product you're picking up - whether it's pretty much brand new, or if you can expect a few surface nicks here and there. More often than not, you're picking up a second-hand product which means you may find a few scratches or corner bumps that have brought the price down, but if you're looking for the cheapest way to pick up these expensive products you may not mind some wear and tear.

We've been scouring the web for the cheapest refurbished iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches to bring you the best prices from retailers you can trust. Plus, we've even got some handy hints for shopping Apple refurbished further down the page.

The best refurbished iPad deals in the US

Refurbished iPad Air (2013) | 32GB | WiFi | Space Gray | $175 $157 at Amazon

If you're simply after an iPad to stream your favorite shows and movies and maybe play a few mobile games, this is your best bet this week. For just a touch over $150, you're picking up the 2013 iPad Air refurbished from Amazon. You might not be running the latest iOS but it's certainly still a workable device and perfect if you're after a serious deal. This device is certified to work and look like new and is also backed by Amazon's 90 day refurbished guarantee.

Refurbished iPad 2017 | 32GB | WiFi | Space Gray | $329.99 $191 at Walmart

This refurbished iPad comes from seller VIP Outlet at Walmart, a seller with plenty of positive reviews for their refurbished products as well as a 4-star rating onsite. Plus, this is an absolute steal for $191, offering anyone who's after a cheap iPad quick exactly what they're looking for. This model may not ship with a charger, though you can use any lightning cable you already have to hand.



Refurbished iPad 2019 | 32GB | WiFi | Gold | $329.99 $282.99 at Best Buy

This Geek-Squad refurbished iPad comes with Best Buy's own guarantee of quality. You're grabbing a 32GB model, perfect for streaming and light everyday work but storing much beyond your everyday apps might require a larger storage capacity.



Refurbished iPad Mini 4 | 128GB | WiFi | Space Gray | $369 $309 at Apple

This iPad Mini 4 is refurbished by Apple themselves, and receives a $60 discount this week. That means you're getting the standard one year Apple warranty on this purchase as well as all manuals and accessories and a brand new battery and outer shell to boot. The Mini 4 in question has 128GB of storage to offer - a massive capacity that will be able to handle a wide range of apps, downloads and multi-tasking.

Refurbished iPad 2018 | 128GB | WiFi | Space Gray | $399 $329 at Apple

For just $329 this week you can pick up a refurbished 2018 iPad with 128GB of storage direct from Apple. You're getting an Apple certified device here complete with one year of warranty and everything you could ask for from a brand new device with a nice little price cut this week.

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro | 256GB | WiFi | Space Gray | $949 $589.99 at Amazon

This 12.9-inch iPad Pro sits a generation previous to today's model. However, you can pick up the extremely capable 256GB model for just over $500 this week at Amazon. This model has been certified as 'looks and works like new' by Amazon and is also backed by a 90 day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.



The best refurbished MacBook deals in the US

Refurbished MacBook Air 11.6-inch early 2015 | $419.95 at Amazon

This is the early 2015 MacBook Air - a decent everyday workhorse for lighter tasks and amazing portability for just $419 at Amazon. You're getting 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD in this refurbished MacBook, with an i5 processor and Intel HD 6000 graphics. This device is backed by Amazon's Refurbished Guarantee and you're picking up a 'looks and works like new' laptop here.

Refurbished MacBook Pro 13.3-inch mid-2014 | $569.95 $449.99 at Amazon

Sitting at just $30 more than the MacBook Air above this week, this refurbished MacBook Pro offers an amazing 8GB of RAM as well as a 128GB SSD for under $450 from Amazon. Amazon has tested and re-certified this MacBook Pro that meets the 'looks and works like new' criteria and has a 90-day guarantee on the device as well.

Refurbished MacBook Pro 13.3-inch 2015 | $899 $579 at Newegg

This refurbished MacBook Pro is offered at a great price by Coretek Computers via Newegg. The seller has a 93% positive rating by Newegg customers, with the vast majority of reviews claiming excellent refurbishment service. For your cash, you're getting a 2015 MacBook Pro with 256GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. This particular device comes fully tested with the charger included and may show signs of previous use.

Refurbished MacBook Air | 13-inch late-2018 | $869.99 at Newegg

Newegg has this refurbished MacBook Air on sale direct, which means you're getting the guarantees listed by Newegg themselves. The device itself comes in with a 128GB SSD and 8th generation i5 processor, latest trackpad and all - plus, you'll still pay over $1,000 for a new unit.

Refurbished MacBook Pro | 13-inch 2017 | $899 at Amazon

An Amazon Renewed MacBook Pro is held to a high standard of quality, so you know this 13-inch 2017 model is a safe purchase. You're getting 256GB of storage and an i5 processor inside, and you can rest assured that Amazon refurbishes its products look and work like new, with a 90-day guarantee to boot.

The best refurbished Apple Watch deals in the US

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 | $279.99 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 2 comes shipped with WatchOS 3 but can still run many of the features of Watch OS6. If you're after an incredibly cheap refurbished Apple Watch, this second-generation model is perfect - allowing you to track your notifications, music, and fitness from your wrist while making calls via your iPhone and responding to messages using voice to text. As always, Amazon is offering this refurbished Apple Watch with a 90-day guarantee after fully testing and re-certifying the device to a high standard.

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 | 38mm | GPS + Cellular | $199.97 at Newegg

This refurbished Apple Watch comes from seller TekReplay via Newegg - a 4/5 egg rated refurbishment expert. This is a grade C listed item, which means you can expect some slight scratching for your $50 saved. That said, you're getting a warranty included as well as all chargers and next day shipping. You can also pick up a 42mm version for $209 at Newegg.

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 | 44mm | GPS + Cellular | $319 at Amazon

You're picking up a 44mm refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular capabilities from Amazon today. That means you're saving a wad of cash by picking up a re-certified device. Amazon has refurbished this watch to look and work like new and offers a 90-day guarantee.



Where to shop for the best Apple refurbished deals

Apple Certified Refurbished

You may pay a little more than other retailers, but you're getting a standard year's warranty as well as a new casing and battery in most cases.



Walmart

Walmart generally run their refurbished Apple products sales via external sellers, so you'll be paying a great price and if you make sure to check the seller's rating and reviews the quality will be high.

Amazon Renewed

Amazon operate an Amazon Renewed scheme, in which each product is thoroughly tested to be working and looking like new before being given an extra 90 day guarantee.

Best Buy

Best Buy operate a Geek Squad refurbishment program which offers full re-certification of a range of devices and products. This is a dedicated refurbishment service that works under Best Buy directly.

Newegg

Like Walmart, Newegg offer most of their refurbished Apple products through an external seller marketplace, though you can check review scores and ratings easily from the product page. Newegg also offer refurbished iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches direct, meaning you can purchase from them individually as well.



Why buy refurbished Apple products?

If you've been shopping for a laptop, tablet, or smartwatch over the last few years, you'll know that the Apple tax is real. Apple offers luxury products at a premium price tag, and yet it always seems like everyone has the latest model. Refurbished Apple products do away with these luxury price tags, for the most part. By sacrificing the chance of a few cosmetic scratches, you can save yourself hundreds of dollars, and as long as you know where to shop, the process these days can be painless and easy.

Refurbished iPads are becoming more and more common with the release of each new model, and even refurbished MacBooks are now easy to find across major retailers. As each new version is released, expect to see a flurry of refurbished Apple products hitting store shelves after the trade-in period.

Even refurbished Apple Watches are cropping up more and more now that we're into our fifth generation. Plus, with each model supporting Watch OS 6, it's easy to pick up a cheap watch that offers most of the latest features at a surprising discount.

How to buy a good refurbished iPad

The process of buying a good refurbished iPad starts with the retailer. If you're shopping with Amazon, Apple, or Best Buy, you'll be safe in the knowledge that you've got a solid storefront behind you, offering rigorous testing and guarantees to put your mind at rest. Shopping through wider marketplaces like Newegg and Walmart, however, require a little bit of review and rating digging to make sure the retailer is up to snuff.

In terms of refurbished iPad models, there are a few out there you'll want to avoid, no matter how low the price tag. Generally speaking, anything that won't support the latest version of iPad OS won't be able to hack heavier usage. That includes flagship iPad models up to and including the iPad 4th generation, the original iPad Air, and iPad Mini up to Mini 3. There are still light uses for these models, so you will be able to get away with an iPad Mini 3 or the iPad Air for pure streaming or web browsing on the cheap, but models before these will likely run too slow to be worth your cash. If we list a refurbished iPad Air or Mini 3 here, we'll make sure you know there won't be any further iPad OS updates.

Refurbished MacBooks: how to make sure you're getting a good deal

Once you've found a trusted retailer for your refurbished MacBook, you'll want to make sure the model you're picking up is worth its price even if that cost does look low. Some of the cheapest refurbished MacBooks on offer are also the oldest, and despite the alluring price tag, they simply won't be able to keep up with the programs you want to run in 2020.

If you're picking up a new everyday computer for light email, web browsing, and streaming, but still want that Apple spark, the earliest we'd recommend is a 2013 model. Even then, you'll be grabbing a MacBook at the cheapest price worth paying for a model of its age and will be fairly limited in terms of programs and MacOS features.

It's generally a better idea to start your search around the mid-2014 / 2015 spectrum for a workable MacBook. These computers hold their value exceedingly well, so a five or six-year-old luxury laptop will still stand up to most of today's mid-range programs MacOS features.

If you're looking for a Touch Bar or something with a bit more processing power than 2015 could produce, you'll also find excellent refurbished MacBook deals on models up to 2018's offerings as well.

Buying a refurbished Apple Watch: what to look out for

As with a lot of refurbished Apple products, you'll want to start your purchase by finding a trusted refurbished Apple Watch retailer. Amazon, Apple and Best Buy all operate their own renewal programs that offer solid testing as well as varying warranties and guarantees after purchase. If you choose to take a lower price from a marketplace vendor like Newegg or Walmart, you can still pick up a fantastic device but you'll need to do a little more work to check reviews and ratings on the retailer you're buying from.

If you're still looking for the best refurbished Apple Watch model to buy, it's worth bearing in mind that the only version you may want to fully disregard is the original Series 1. We're seeing prices on this early Apple Watch that come too close to the price of the Series 2 to warrant a purchase of the outdated model.

If you're looking at a Series 2, know that you'll still be picking up a functional fitness tracker with iPhone integration for notifications, calls, and music, but the processing speed may be slower than the Series 3 and 4. That's fine if you're just grabbing a cheap refurbished Apple Watch to do a simple job, but if you're looking for something with a bit more power, we'd recommend starting your search with a Series 3.