Here's why Xbox Game Pass will soon be even better

Microsoft has announced that its cloud game-streaming service, Project xCloud, will come to Xbox Game Pass later this year.

That's according to Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, who posted on Xbox Wire that xCloud will (via MSPoweruser) be coming to Xbox Game Pass when it launches later this year.

"We’re also inspired to deliver you our fastest, most powerful console ever that will set a new bar for performance, feel, speed and compatibility when it releases this holiday; as well as a library of games from our 15 Xbox Game Studios and thousands of development partners around the world," Spencer wrote in the post. "Later this year our cloud game streaming technology, Project xCloud, will come to Game Pass—so you and your friends can stream and play the games you love together on your devices."

What is Project xCloud and how will it be a benefit?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Project xCloud is Microsoft's cloud game-streaming service, but what does that mean exactly? Project xCloud aims to leverage Microsoft’s existing data centers across the globe, literally loading up servers with the component parts of multiple Xbox One consoles, and using these to run the games streamed directly to your mobile device of choice.

In other words, xCloud allows you to stream Xbox games to mobile devices, meaning you can play the likes of Halo Infinite, Forza and other classic console and PC big hitters on your phone or tablet.

Paired with Xbox Game Pass, this means you should be able to play the hundreds of Xbox Game Pass titles on your mobile device – meaning you can take console games with you wherever you go (as long as you have a stable internet connection). Microsoft hasn't confirmed if you'll need to have these games downloaded to your console first, but we're expecting this to be likely.

Project xCloud is currently in public preview, with Microsoft claiming the service can already stream 3,500 games from the cloud – with another 1,900 games potential titles on their way. There's currently no set launch date for Project XCloud, but we do know it's coming sometime this year.

Whether it will automatically be bundled with your Xbox Game Pass subscription is also unclear, it could be that subscribers will have to pay a little more to access the service.

Either way, it's a fantastic service that looks to truly solidify Xbox's reputation as the king of digital gaming – and a fantastic precedent for the next generation. It could also increase interest in Microsoft's rumored all-digital Project Lockhart console.

Let's hope we hear more sometime soon – perhaps at Microsoft's Xbox Series X gameplay reveal on May 7.