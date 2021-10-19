Google Pixel 6 deals are now available to pre-order - here's where to get them

Google's latest pair of flagship smartphones have just been revealed and now, for both those in the UK and US, you are able to pre-order both the Google Pixel 6 and 6 pro.

It will come as no surprise to hear that these two new devices are packed with some impressive tech. The smaller Google Pixel 6 comes in at £599 and for the larger Google Pixel 6 Pro, you'll be paying £849.

So which one should you choose? The Google Pixel 6 beats out the cheapest flagship models from both Samsung and Apple while still offering a genuine competitor device.

It features, a dual camera set-up with a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera, a 6.4-inch 90Hz refresh rate display and Google's new 'Tensor' processor with 8GBs RAM.

As for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, it features a lot of the same features, just with some key improvements. The screen jumps up to 6.7-inches, improving the quality to a QHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as adding an additional camera lens.

Below you can find all of the retailers offering pre-orders on these two new smartphones. Certain retailers in the UK will also include a free pair of Bose 700 wireless headphones with your order.

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the US:

- Verizon

- AT&T

- Best Buy

- Walmart

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the UK:

Google Pixel 6 deals on contract:



- Three

- Mobiles.co.uk

- EE

- Vodafone

- Carphone Warehouse



Google Pixel 6 deals SIM-free:

- Amazon UK

- Google Store

- Currys



What's the Google Pixel 6 series like?

Google Pixel 6:

The more affordable of the two devices, the Google Pixel 6 will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a more affordable price point.

While it won't compete with the flagships of the world, there is a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid move as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24 hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

Google has fully commited to the security of this device, using end-to-end security along with anti-phishing and malware protection, multi-layer hardware security and plenty more.

The dual camera set-up provides an impressive camera performance. While not as powerful as what Samsung and Apple can offer, it is still likely to be one of the best around.

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

Step up to the more powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro and you'll get a very similar package to the regular 6, just with some key upgrades in the more important categories.

The most obvious upgrade is in the size and display. The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in at an impressive 6.7-inches with a QHD display. It also upgrades to an 120Hz refresh rate for the display for even faster and cleaner movement around your phone's apps and operating system.

There are also improvements in both the battery life and charging rates. You'll be getting a 4905mAh battery and the ability to charge 50% in 30 minutes.

As for the camera, like the Google Pixel 6, the Pro model includes a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model also includes a 48MP telephoto lens with a zoom of up to 20x.