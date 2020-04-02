Don't miss out on this awesome VPN deal from NordVPN - up to one year extra free

Forget chocolate eggs and bunnies, for its Easter celebration NordVPN has got a whopping 70% discount on its three year plan. But that's not all, on top of that, the VPN provider is offering you the chance to get one extra month or year of the service for FREE!

Although you can only get one of them, and ultimately it is down to your luck, you can't really argue with the idea of having all your VPN needs sorted for an extra 12 months at no extra cost. And when we say all your VPN needs, we really mean it. Scroll further down this article to discover just how well we rate NordVPN's excellent product.

Not sure if this is the deal for you or need a little more information? Keep scrolling as we've got this awesome VPN deal outlined for you.

Not sure if Nord is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide

Read more about this stellar VPN deal:

NordVPN | 36 months | Extra one month or year FREE | $3.49 per month | 70% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech novice). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It is also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully foreign Netflix in our tests, too.

View Deal

The only thing to remember with this deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the three years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and by passing geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 36 months - plus that extra month or year.

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top 10, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy, meaning your privacy is secure and not only does it unblock Netflix but BBC iPlayer too. It also boasts a very speedy customer support so all you queries can be instantly resolved, an effective kill switch (ideal for anyone concerned with security).

Then there is the added bonus of the price - NordVPN is one of the cheapest VPN providers out there, especially now with this Easter deal. Plus you can have up to six simultaneous connections on one account - which is perfect for anyone trying to save.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

Read more: