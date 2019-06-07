BT's fantastic fibre broadband deals offering free tech worth up to £249

When investing in a new broadband deal, there are a few features to look out for. How fast the speeds are, the general affordability, even what the router will be like. But as much as a company can hit all of those factors, we can't help but feel slightly swayed by an impressive array of freebies and incentives.

Luckily, with BT's new fibre broadband deals you get the middle ground of all of those factors. Not only are fast fibre speeds up for grabs, but also affordable pricing and most importantly, your choice of a tech freebie that BT says is worth up to £249. That could be either an Amazon Echo, JBL 650 Live headphones or a Samsung Tablet A.

While this high-value incentive is available on a number of BT's packages, the Superfast Fibre 1 and Superfast Fibre 2 package stand out to us as the two best offers.

Along with the free gift, you also get a BT Reward Card, which is effectively a pre-paid Mastercard. With values of up to £70 on these cards combined with the free tech, your getting a tonne of extra value with these deals.

We've listed these offers below so you can compare and find the best one for you. Or to see all of the other packages from BT, check our guide to the best BT broadband deals currently available.

Find out more about these tech freebies:

JBL 650 Live Headphones - Featuring a high-end punchy sound, good levels of comfort and Google Assistant/Alexa support, these are a great set of headphones.

Samsung Tablet A - This tablet features a HD screen, powerful processor and a stylish design. One of the better Android tablets currently on the market.

Amazon Echo - the now legendary smart speaker, an Amazon Echo is perfect for any house. Change songs, ask questions and make reminders all by voice.

BT's new fibre broadband deals + free gift:

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £40 reward card + FREE gift

With BT's cheapest fibre broadband package, Superfast fibre, you get average speeds of 50Mb, a £40 pre-paid Mastercard and most importantly, the free gift. That's a choice between an Amazon Echo, JBL 650 Live Headphones or a Samsung Tablet A.



Deal ends on June 13

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £70 reward card + FREE gift

Upping the speeds to 67Mb, this package is seriously fast. Making it even more enticing is the £70 Mastercard and your choice of one of the three gifts. You can get all of that for just £39.99 or an effective cost of roughly £36.10 a month after the Mastercard.



Deal ends on June 13

View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £40 reward card + FREE gift

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, a £40 Mastercard and topping it all off, the free gift. You can get all of this for just £39.99 a month, the only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee, a worthwhile price for this many features.



Deal ends on June 13

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

