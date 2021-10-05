Black Friday came early for Amazon devices with prices starting at $24.99

While the Black Friday deals event is still over a month away, Amazon has launched its Epic Deals sale with Black Friday worthy deals released throughout the month of October. Some of the best offers we've seen are on Amazon's own devices, including the Echo Dot, Fire TVs, tablets, the Ring doorbell, Fire TV Sticks, and more.

We're rounding up the best pre-Black Friday device deals from Amazon below, which includes the 3rd generation Echo Dot marked down to just $24.99 (was $49.99), the Ring video doorbell wired on sale for a record-low price of $44.99 (was $59.99) and the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $33.99 (was $49.99).



If you're looking to score Black Friday prices on TVs, Amazon has this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $349.99 (was $449.99), and this 65-inch 4K set from Toshiba marked down a record-low of just $539.99 (was $719.99).



See more of the best Amazon device deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and we might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale.

Amazon device deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for a feature-loaded smart speaker. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $33.99 at Amazon's epic deals sale. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $9 more than last year's Black Friday price.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell deal is the Ring Wired that's on sale for just $44.99. That's the best deal we've seen for the Alexa-enabled doorbell that features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and notifications that are sent to your phone.View Deal

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's epic deals sale has the best-selling Amazon Kindle on sale for just $59.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held e-reader, which packs 8GB of storage and features a 167 PPI glare-free display.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is just $5 more expensive than the lowest price we’ve ever seen. That record-low was of course over Black Friday last year, which makes this one of the best deals this year (so far). With an 8-inch fully HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of fully expandable storage, the Fire HD 8 is a nice little inexpensive tablet that really nails the basics.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019): $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Right now, you can get a certified refurbished Echo Show 8 on sale for just $69.99 - matching last year's Black Friday deal. The eight-inch display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The cheapest Amazon TV deal, you can grab this Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $139.99. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, it includes smart capabilities with this Fire OS so you can seamlessly stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can get this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $349.99 at Amazon's epic deals sale. A fantastic value, the mid-size set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $719.99 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - Our favorite TV deal from Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale is the 65-inch 4K TV from Toshiba that's on sale for $539.99. That's the lowest price we've found and an impressive discount for a 2021 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

