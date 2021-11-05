Black Friday Apple deals are live: record-low prices on iPads, AirPods, iPhone and more

While we're still weeks away from the official Black Friday Apple deals event, we've just spotted some incredible bargains on Apple's best-selling devices with record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more.



Black Friday Apple deals are always best-sellers during the big November sale, thanks to stunningly low prices that typically go fast. Today's early Black Friday deals include best-ever offers, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better price come November 26.

Some of today's best bargains include the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to a record-low price of $189.99 (was $249), the all-new Apple Watch 7 in stock and on sale for $389.99 (was $399.99), and iPhone 12 for just $599 when you connect through a carrier.



If you're looking for Black Friday Apple deals on computing devices, Amazon just dropped the MacBook Pro M1 to a record-low price of $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99), and the powerful 2021 iPad Pro is on sale for $699.99 (was $799.99).

Black Friday Apple deals

Image All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - The best early Black Friday Apple deal is the all-new AirPods Pro which are on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. The 2019 AirPods Pro are on sale for the same price, but you're getting a new MagSafe Charging Case with this new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. This fantastic deal from Amazon has been flashing in and out of stock recently, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late. View Deal

AirPods with wired charging case: AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

Save $44 - If you're looking for the cheapest Apple AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $114 - which is just $15 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Before August, the earbuds were more accustomed to a $130 price which means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.98 (was $199). View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap smartwatch, Walmart's Black Friday sale has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169. The 38mm smartwatch is currently sold out at Amazon, and this is the best price you can find right now. Both sports band colors are currently available, so we'd take advantage of this epic Black Friday deal now before it's too late. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349 at Amazon's Black Friday deals event. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $25 more than the record-low price. The 40mm Apple Watch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Red sports band model and is the only color currently in stock. View Deal

Image Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the all-new Apple Watch 7 on sale for $389.99. That's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted and the lowest price we've ever seen. This early Black Friday deal applies to the Clover sport band, and as of right now, the 41mm smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship. View Deal

iPhone 12 iPhone 12: $799 $599 at Apple

Save $100 - If you're looking to score a Black Friday iPhone deal, Apple has the still-fantastic iPhone 12 on sale for $599 when you connect through a carrier. That's a fantastic price, making it a great alternative to the new iPhone 13 if you don't like the idea of paying full price for Apple's latest iPhone. View Deal

iPhone 11 iPhone 11: $599 $499 at Apple

Save $100 - The iPhone 11 has also received a price cut from Apple - the second one in its history. It came down considerably in price with the launch of the iPhone 12, and now, it has come down to only $499. That makes it the second cheapest iPhone currently available, with just the iPhone SE offering a lower price. View Deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon's early Black Friday Apple deals include the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for $539. That's just $40 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. The 2020 iPad packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip. This deal applies to the Space Gray and Sky Blue colors. View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB) iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Black Friday Apple deals are also hitting the iPad Pro which is on sale for $699.99 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch tablet. The 2021 iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. This early Black Friday deal is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should snag it now before it's too late. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - Just today, Amazon has dropped the MacBook Pro M1 to $1,099.99 when you apply the additional $99 at checkout. That's a total savings of $199 and the lowest price we've seen for the powerful MacBook Pro. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should snag this early Black Friday deal now before it's too late. View Deal

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and the best AirPods deals.



You can also learn more about the upcoming Apple Black Friday deals event.