13 Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop for now: TVs, Blink Mini, Ring, and more

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale will be here before you know, and to prepare you for the deals extravaganza, the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with a slew of early Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include discounts on its best-selling devices like the all-new Ring Doorbell, Blink Mini, 4K Fire TVs, Ring security cameras, and more.



Some highlighted offers include the Ring Doorbell Wired paired with a free Echo Dot for just $44.99 (was $99.98), the Blink Mini on sale for a record-low price of $19.99, and the Amazon eero 6 Wi-Fi router marked down to an all-time low price of $83 (was $129).



If you're interested in early Prime Day TV deals, Amazon has this Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to just $219.99 (was $319.99) and a massive $120 discount on the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV.



Shop more of Amazon's early Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind these exclusive offers end on Sunday, June 13. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these fantastic bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug that's on sale for just $14.99 for Prime members. That's the first time this 2021 smart plug has been discounted and a fantastic early Prime Day deal.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite early Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This early Prime Day deal has the Blink Indoor security camera on sale for $49.99 - $10 less than the previous record-low price. The wireless security camera features two-way audio so you can hear and speak with people and pets from your home and comes with infrared night vision and a two-year battery life.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Prime members can snag a first-time discount on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $99.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $54.99 - You can save $15 on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot - a total savings of $54.99 in this early Prime Day deal. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to hear and talk to visitors from your Echo device.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $129 $83 at Amazon

Save $46 - Improve your home's WiFi with the Amazon Eero 6 that's on sale for $83 in this early Amazon Prime Day deal. That's the lowest price we've seen for the mesh wifi router that delivers speeds up to 900 Mbps and supports over 75 devices simultaneously.

All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - Amazon has the all-new Echo 5 bundled with a $10 Blink Mini that normally retailers for $34.99. The Alexa-enabled Blink Mini security camera works with the Echo Show, so you can monitor your home from the smart home display.

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This early Prime Day deal has the Ring Spotlight Cam on sale for a record-low price of $149.99. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.View Deal

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - If you're working with a small space, Amazon has this Toshiba 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $129.99. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built in, and the Alexa remote allows you to adjust the volume, change the channel and browse for movies completely hands-free.

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.

If you're after the standard or 4K versions, you'll find plenty more Fire TV Stick deals available right now and you can shop for more of the best Amazon Echo deals and sales.