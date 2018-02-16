Airtel's new budget plan offers unlimited voice calls for Rs 9

Airtel announced a new budget recharge pack of Rs 9 that brings unlimited voice calling with one-day validity bundled with some more benefits to users.

Additionally, the recharge pack comes with 100 SMS and 100MB of 4G data. There's no limit to calling and it is valid for local, STD and roaming.

The plan can be activated from Airtel website or My Airtel app under the Combo Offer section. It competes against Jio’s Rs 19 plan , which also offers unlimited calling with 150MB of data and 20 SMS.

It is a great offer for those who don’t want to spend too much on recharge for a limited time. For instance, if you’re out of money during the month end and your current plan has exhausted, you can make do with Airtel’s Rs 9 plan to save money until your paycheck arrives.

Still, if one day validity is too less, then Airtel also offers a Rs 23 recharge pack that offers unlimited voice, 200MB of data and 100 SMS for two days.