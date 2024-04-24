AMD's flagship graphics card, the RX 7900 XTX, is under $850 for the first time ever

AMD has some of the best graphics cards on the market, many of which can handle the best PC games at the highest settings. Naturally, you'll need to pay premium prices in exchange for such premium performance and specs. Luckily, while it's still a bit steep, AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX is currently discounted.

Right now, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is on sale for $843.99 on Newegg through eBay. This is the first time that the graphics card has dipped to this price - its lowest price ever. It received a perfect five out of five stars in our review, making it an incredible GPU you don't want to miss.

Today's best AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX deal

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB: was $949.99 now $843.99 on eBay

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is easily the best high-end option that AMD has to offer. It comes with tons of positives including incredible performance, no 16-pin connector, can fit in most cases, improved ray tracing performance, and a ridiculous 24GB of VRAM.

Though it features plenty to write home about including it besting the Nvidia RTX 4080 through its incredible performance, no 16-pin connector, ability to fit in most cases, improved ray tracing performance, and a ridiculous 24GB of VRAM, there are a few downsides that buyers should be aware of.

Its creative workload performance is average at best, despite the improvements in ray tracing and upscaling it still lags behind Nvidia, and it consumes quite a bit of power.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More AMD graphics cards deals