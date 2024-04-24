Apple sale at Best Buy - I've picked the 8 best deals on iPads, AirPods and MacBooks

You don't have to wait around for a major event like the Memorial Day sales to save money on some of the most popular Apple tech. Discounts are available all the time, such as this latest wave of Apple deals at Best Buy that features discounts of up to $1,000 on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks and AirPods.

• See all Apple deals at Best Buy

The highlight is one of the best iPad deals we've seen multiple times over the last few months – it's the iPad 10.2 for $249.99 (was $329.99).

We're not sure how much longer this record-low price is going to be available with an Apple iPad event on the way next month. And even with new models rumored, the Apple iPad 10.2 is a well-priced and capable tablet that suits most users and one we rated 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) review.

Alongside tablets, you can also get the brand-new MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) for $999 (was $1,099). This $100 discount may be small, but it's the first we've seen for the new MacBook and brings it down to its lowest price yet.

With a five-star review from us, it's our pick for the best laptop you can buy today and one of the best MacBook deals thanks to the impressive overall performance, all-day battery life and gorgeous design.

There are many more great Apple deals at Best Buy, so check out the eight I recommend below.

Today's 8 best Apple deals at Best Buy

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has been available at this record-low price for a few months now but it remains a great deal. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price. Price check – Amazon: $249

iPad Air (2022): was $599 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This is a solid $100 discount on the iPad Air at Best Buy but we have seen it for $50 less in previous sales. It's also worth saying that a new iPad Air might be announced at next month's Apple event - though it's likely to be more expensive than this deal. So, we think it's still a good buy today if you need a tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use. We said in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review that it has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the M1 chip inside so you get excellent picture quality with fast performance. Price check – Amazon: $499.99

iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This discount brings the ageing iPad mini to within $20 of the record-low price we saw in July last year. It may be older but the 8.3-inch tablet delivers decent performance similar to the last-generation iPad Air – just in a much smaller form. It's difficult to enthusiastically recommend given it's so dated – and the fact that a new model could be announced soon – but it's still a solid option for those who need a portable everyday tablet. Price check – Amazon: $449.99

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

The latest set of Apple deals at Best Buy has the AirPods 3 discounted to $149.99 – that's just $10 more than the cheapest price ever. These premium earbuds offer long battery life and convenient wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). These are excellent everyday buds for iPhone users with good audio performance, easy connectivity and a slick design, according to our Apple AirPods 3 review. Price check – Amazon: $149.99

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy

The latest 2024 MacBook Air is down to $999 at Best Buy following a small but welcome $100 discount. It's not a huge reduction but it's the lowest price yet for the brand-new model which runs on the powerful M3 chipset. Our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful laptop. Price check – Amazon: $999

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points: portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop and it's now available for a record-low price following this $300 discount. Price check – Amazon: $1,249

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3): was $1,599 now $1,449 at Best Buy

Best Buy has discounted the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch to its lowest price yet for regular shoppers – although it has been $50 cheaper for those on the retailer's Plus or Total membership program. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery. Price check – Amazon: $1,449