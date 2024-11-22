I track streaming TV prices for a living, and these are the best Black Friday streaming deals so far

(Image credit: Hulu / Sky / Warner Bros / Paramount / Dazn / Sling)

It's not just tech products that get big discounts during the sales season, but subscription services too, and I expect this Black Friday to be no different based on last year's deals. Some of the best streaming services are already offering early discounts to new and returning subscribers, making it a great time to bag an early saving.

In our experience, the best Black Friday deals for the larger streamers like Hulu, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and Max tend to arrive closer to the sales day itself, which falls on November 29 this year. But I'm already seeing some great savings for some of these streamers. There's also often plenty of introductory offers, free trials and bundled discounts available sooner if you don't want to wait.

In this guide, I'll compile all the best streaming deals available online and will continue to update it with new offers as they're announced closer to Black Friday, so make sure to bookmark this page to check back on the latest discounts as more get added.

US Black Friday streaming deals - my top 5 picks

Paramount Plus add-on to Prime Video: was $15.98 for two-months now $5.98 at Amazon

With this limited time Black Friday offer, you can get two months of Paramount Plus as a subscription add-on for just $2.99 a month. That means you can sign up for the 30-day free Amazon Prime trial, which gives you access to Prime Video, and only spend an extra $2.99 to unlock access to one of the world's best streaming services for more than half the usual price. This offer ends on December 2 and is for the Paramount Plus 'Essential' plan, which means you'll have to put up with ads.

Starz add-on to Prime Video: was $21.98 for two-months now $5.50 at Amazon

If any of the following shows are on your watchlist – Sweetpea, Mary and George, Outlander or Serpent Queen – then this Amazon Black Friday deal is for you. Until December 2, you can save close to 75% off a two-month Starz subscription add-on when you sign up through Prime Video. That means you're only paying $2.75 a month for an extra subscription (your account will automatically renew to the full $10.99 a month price thereafter though, so make sure to keep an eye on when your subscription runs out).

AMC Plus add-on to Prime Video: was $9.98 for two-months now $2.50 at Amazon

Horror fans take note! This Black Friday offer sounds too good to pass up. For only $2.50, you can unlock access to the AMC network's library of content, which includes horror titles from Shudder and independent cinema from Sundance TV as well as much much more, on top of your Prime Video subscription. That marks a close to 75% saving, but you'll have to be quick because this offer ends on December 2.

DAZN annual subscription: was $224.99 now $112.50 at DAZN

Sign up now and get 50% off an annual, monthly or flex (minimum 3-months) DAZN subscription. That brings down a monthly payment to just $9.99 or a flex membership to just $14.99. No matter whether you're signing up for the first time or renewing your account, this deal is widely available but ends on November 29 so be quick to snap it up before it goes otherwise you'll miss out on this year's upcoming boxing matches between Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian and Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara.

ESPN Plus annual plan: was $119.99 now $99.99 at ESPN Plus

As the home of live sports and games for the likes of MLB, NFL and more as well as the network's studio shows, movies and documentaries, ESPN Plus offers a big library of on-demand entertainment, which you can subscribe to for 12 months for 16% off with this Black Friday deal. The offer is available for new and returning customers and expires on December 12. This deal is likely to be the last of its kind as Disney is launching a stand-alone ESPN flagship streaming service in 2025. At that point, you'll need to consider all your plans and prices once again.

More great Black Friday streaming deals in the US

Sling TV Orange and Blue plan package: was $60 for one month now $30 a month at Sling

Opt for either its Orange or Blue plan (or both) and new and returning customers can currently save 50% on their first month. That brings the price down from $40 to $20 for Orange and down to $22.50 for Blue. Or, if you opt for both, it'll cost $30 for your first month of both the Blue and Orange packages. On top of this, if you're new to Sling TV and also subscribe to Starz, Paramount Plus with Showtime, AMC Plus or Max you'll get $5 off your first month. Make sure to also check out other Sling TV promo codes for more of these offers.

Hulu with ads or ad-free plans: was $17.99 for one-month now $0 at Hulu

Like the bundle offers above, this introductory deal is not part of the Black Friday sales but it's a great way to try out Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can try out Hulu's on-demand plans with a 30-day Hulu free trial, which is four times longer than its usual 7-day free trial offer. Thereafter, you'll have to pay $7.99 a month for its with-ads plan, or $17.99 a month to cut out the commercials. A free trial has also returned for its Hulu with Live TV plan. New subscribers can try the cord cutting service for 3 days. Find out more about how to get a Hulu free trial in our guide.

Paramount Plus with Showtime annual plan: was $155.88 now $119.99 at Paramount Plus

This is a standard bundle deal, rather than a Black Friday offer, but it's worth knowing about. Stream your way through two extensive libraries of TV shows and movies and opt for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. This throws together the Paramount Plus library you know and love, cuts out the commercials, and also adds all Showtime's titles for just $10 a month. Watch Yellowstone and Yellowjackets in equal measure with the best of both in this streaming deal. Opt between the plan's monthly or yearly rate and enjoy a 7-day Paramount Plus free trial off the bat. There are also Paramount Plus coupon codes to take advantage of, so don't ignore those.

FuboTV Pro one-month subscription: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Fubo

FuboTV offers one of the most comprehensive cord cutting options, and you can currently save $30 on its 'Pro' plan on top of its 7-day free trial period. There are also offers that let you pay as little as $69.99 for Elite with Sports Plus (normally $99.99) or just $79.99 for Deluxe (normally $109.99), unlocking more than 300 channels, 4K resolution and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens for less. Make sure to also check if there are any Fubo coupon codes available.

Max 'Ultimate ad-free' annual plan: was $251.88 now $209.99 at Max

With a choice of three plans (with ads, ad-free and ultimate ad-free), get gritty Warner Bros. movies and TV shows, as well as easy entertainment from Discovery's library of reality TV in one. Starting from $9.99 a month for its with ads plan, why not subscribe straight up for a whole year and save up to 16% across all three plans available. This isn't really a Black Friday deal, but it's an offer worth considering.

Today's best streaming deals in the UK

UK Black Friday streaming deals - my top 5 picks

Sky TV and Netflix bundle subscription: was £26 now £19 a month at Sky

Combine Sky TV and Netflix under one 24 month contract in this excellent value Sky TV package for just £19 a month, essentially getting your monthly membership to Netflix for free and access to more than 300 channels on Sky TV. Available with both Sky Glass or Sky Stream, this offer is one of the lowest we've seen. You can sign up for the discount at Sky's online store from November 7. The deal will run over Black Friday through to December 3.

Paramount Plus 'Standard' plan: was £23.97 for three-months now £11.97 at Paramount Plus

This great discount brings down the cost of a three-month subscription by a whopping 50%, giving you access to the best streaming service for classic movies for just £3.99 a month for the first three months. This deal is for the service's 'Standard' plan, which gives you an ad-free streaming in HD, and the ability to download and stream on two devices at the same time. You can also get 50% off the annual 'Standard' plan, bringing down the cost from £70.99 to £35.49.

DAZN annual subscription: was £119.99 now £89.99 at DAZN

This early Black Friday deal gets you a 12-month subscription to the sports streamer for 25% less. It is also offering a slightly larger 33% saving on annual plans if you choose to pay monthly, reducing this to just £9.99 a month instead of the usual £14.99. You can also get a 32% saving on a three-month flex subscription for new and returning customers, allowing you to get a ringside seat to the biggest upcoming boxing fights like Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai and Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian. Be quick though! This offer ends November 12.

Sky Glass with Sky TV and Netflix bundle: was £37.99 per month now £33 per month at Currys

Given Sky Glass and Sky TV come to £33 per month, Currys is basically throwing Netflix's ad-supported tier in for free with this deal. If you're in a small space and can't afford for your living room to become a nest of cables and boxes, Sky Glass is a fantastic offering in its own right and will be available from £14 per month for 48 months with this great deal. If you already own a TV, then this offer also applies to Sky Stream. Be aware that the Sky TV offer is £19 per month for 24 months before renewing to £31 per month for a 31-day rolling contract. You can get this offer in store or online from November 7 until December 3.

More great Black Friday streaming deals in the UK

Paramount Plus 'Premium' plan: was £10.99 a month now £5.49 a month at Paramount Plus

Following the launch of two new subscription tiers in the UK and Ireland, Paramount Plus has an introductory offer for its new 'Premium' plan, which lets you stream in 4K with Dolby Atmos on four devices simultaneously, completely ad-free. The deal represents a 50% monthly saving, which also applies to the annual plan, slashing the price in half from £97.99 to just £48.99.