\n<p id="b551daf1-c823-43ac-8e42-26737e2aad35">When I checked prices this morning, a whole bunch of tech has become cheaper. And now it feels like the Black Friday sale season has well and truly begun. Even more retailers have discounts today (November 19) than there were yesterday, which means even better chances to save because you can pit one retailer against the other.</p><p>While most retailers in Australia are willing to price match, there are a few that will price beat, but note that it has to be on an identical model &ndash; that means the exact same configuration and colour variant. The biggest retailer to offer price-beating is The Good Guys. So if you find a deal on this page and the exact same item is stocked at The Good Guys, check if you can save an extra AU$10.</p>\n