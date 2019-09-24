Red Dead Redemption 2 PC looks even more likely with updated Australian classification

A Red Dead Redemption 2 PC version is looking even more likely with the emergence of news that Rockstar has (again) successfully secured classification for the game over in Australia.

RDR2 has already been rated for console release, naturally, by the Australian Classification Board, which approves and determines ratings for movies and video games.

So the theory is that a fresh application for classification comes ahead of the PC release, which would be an obvious reason for this happening.

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 was initially refused classification this time around, as Kotaku reports, that refusal has since be rescinded, and the game has once again been rated as MA15+ (restricted to persons aged 15 or over) just as it was back in September of last year.

Blankety blank

Sadly, in the classification details, the game’s version entry is blank, with no information given as to what platform this move might pertain to.

So obviously we don’t know for sure that all this revolves around preparation for a release of a PC version. It could just be the case that Rockstar is about to unleash a hunk of fresh DLC (speaking of additional content, the most recent buzz we’ve heard concerns the potentially impending Undead Nightmare).

However, as we’ve seen of late, the evidence for a PC spin of Red Dead Redemption 2 just keeps adding up.

And that includes a ton of data-mined speculation, with various PC settings and references to DX12 support being spotted, and a leak from the source code of Rockstar’s Social Club that mentions Red Dead Redemption 2 accomplishments for the PC.

The recent release of the Rockstar Games Launcher could also be paving the way for a big launch such as the PC version of RDR2.

None of this is anywhere near conclusive, of course, so we’ll just have to sit tight, wait, and hope, as ever.