Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC could embarrass console versions with rumored DX12 graphics

Some further potential evidence has emerged pointing to the fact that we’ll see Red Dead Redemption 2 hit the PC in the future, allegedly with DX12 support – and once again all this info comes from digging into the companion app for the game.

Some initial hints at a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 were uncovered in the companion app some nine months ago now, with data miners finding references to the PC and graphics quality settings (as well as a mention of the Oculus VR headset).

And now, as spotted by DSO Gaming, a member of GTAforums going by the name of ‘rollschuh2282’ has highlighted some new findings from the app.

While it appeared that a lot of these discoveries were simply leftover bits from GTA V at first, the moderator who chipped in on the thread, ‘Spider-Vice’, subsequently noted that there are some interesting findings here, different to what has previously been unearthed – and indeed some previously spotted options are now missing.

The new material includes a reference to DirectX Feature Set 12_1, pointing to support for DX12 for Red Dead Redemption 2. There’s also an ‘ultra’ detail level preset for graphics options (unlike GTA V), which is interesting to see, and we can hope that all this points to a visually compelling outing on the PC that might just put the console versions to shame.

There are other minor bits and pieces too, such as graphic options becoming sliders (again different to GTA V).

Pass the salt...

Of course, we have to take all this with a copious pinch of salt, and indeed it could all mean absolutely nothing – but the evidence of the existence of a PC port of RDR 2 is stacking up now.

As well as the aforementioned early finds, a recent leak from the beginning of July came from Rockstar Games’ Social Club source code, and it mentioned ‘RDR2_PC_Accomplishments’.

Still, assuming the game is indeed inbound for the PC, we have no idea how long we might have to wait for that to happen. Fingers crossed and all that, as ever, and meantime keep an eye on the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 news and rumors here.

Via Wccftech