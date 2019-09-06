Red Dead Redemption 2 PC could be riding over the horizon sooner than expected

Yet more evidence has emerged that Red Dead Redemption 2 is indeed inbound for the PC, courtesy of further data mining – alongside speculation that Rockstar might be ready to make an announcement very soon.

This comes from a post on the GTA Forums, made by VideoTech UK, who has been diving deeply into Red Dead Redemption 2’s files and uncovered various bits and pieces relating to PC (and monitor) settings.

There are references to DX12 (and DX11) support for the game, and an ‘ultra’ detail setting for texture quality, nuggets that were previously unearthed by rifling through the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app – but the difference here is that these findings are direct from the game’s files rather than that secondary app.

There are references to various graphics settings including grass quality, shadows, particle settings, motion blur and so forth, as well as anti-aliasing (MSAA), and monitor refresh rate.

Growing weight of evidence

Of course, in the past we’ve seen quite a number of other fairly heavy hints that a PC spin on RDR2 is indeed in the pipeline, and other recent revelations including a leak from Rockstar Games’ Social Club source code that mentions RDR2 accomplishments for the PC.

So, given that this latest evidence is more compelling than the previous leak, being derived directly from the game’s files rather than the companion app, can we start to get more excited about an imminent revelation of a PC port?

Certainly the chatter on that GTA Forums thread indicates this is the case, with some folks backing the theory that an announcement of the PC version may be coming very shortly, and the reason for its delay is the fact that Rockstar had to focus on getting the big Red Dead Online summer update out of the way. That update arrives next week on September 10, adding various careers players can pursue (including bounty hunter).

So now work has finished on that major online addition, the theory is the PC port can be pushed on with, and some kind of announcement (hopefully including a firm launch date) will finally be made – possibly within the next month or so. We can but keep our fingers crossed.

Via Wccftech