Vodafone and Opera's new budget browser

Hidden amongst the torrents of mobile phone releases, updates and hands-on goodness coming from the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona is some interesting news which could benefit those who have bought a phone on a budget.

Vodafone and Opera have announced they are teaming up to create a new version of the Opera Mini mobile browser, which is aimed at low-end handsets.

Empowers more people around the world

The Vodafone-Opera collaboration offers full browsing capabilities – even on Java-based phones – and works on budget phones as the pages are compressed by up to 90 per cent, which means that browsing is fast even in areas of low network speeds.

The news comes after a successful trial in Egypt, where 400,000 customers downloaded the product in a month.

The new Opera Mini browser will be available to consumers in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software, said about the collaboration: "The agreement between Vodafone and Opera empowers more people around the world to benefit from a fast and user-friendly mobile internet experience."

The browser will be embedded into selected handsets this year and will also be available for download.