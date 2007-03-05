Trending

Rumour: no widescreen iPod for 6 months

Apple doesn't want iPod to steal iPhone's glory

The next version of the Apple iPod may be delayed until early 2008

Apple will do everything it can to make the Apple iPhone a massive success. This will, according to a new rumour, delay the work of launching a new Apple iPod model by at least six months.

Speculations on whether Apple will launch a widescreen Apple iPod have been around for a while. But those who are waiting to upgrade their Apple iPod to get the widescreen version will have to wait a bit longer, perhaps even until early 2008, AppleInsider writes.

The forthcoming widescreen, sixth-generation Apple iPod is expected to have many similarities to the Apple iPhone. As a result, Apple doesn't want to risk the new iPod diluting the worth and sales of the iPhone music player/mobile phone.

Apple is also rumoured to be planning to swap the built-in 1.8-inch hard drive in Apple iPods for NAND flash memory. The benefits of a flash memory would be improved battery life and lower weight, but the storage capacity would go down to 32GB from 80GB.

