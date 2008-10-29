T-Mobile: doors open early for Android

If you're into the new G1, you'll be pleased to hear that T-Mobile has brought the opening of its new store on Oxford Street forward to be ready for the sale of the new handset.

Android lovers everywhere will be able to get their hands on the handset from very early in the morning, though we're getting conflicting reports on when the doors will be open.

7AM for sure

However, we have confirmed with T-Mobile it's going to be doors open at 7AM, and best wrap up warm as the temperatures could be close to freezing.

The G1 will be available for free on a £40 per month contract, so if you fancy getting yourself one of the hottest new phones of the year (plus the chance to run round the corner and laugh at Apple after doing so) then head on down to queue for your handset.

TechRadar will be there taking pictures and chatting to prospective buyers, so give us a wave if you can still move your extremities.