MacBooks next for Retina Display makeover?

Apple may be preparing to bring its stunning Retina Display technology from iOS to OSX devices.

The latest developer version of Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion has uncovered some app icons appearing at double the usual resolution.

A developer with access to the latest Beta told Ars Technica says the 2x resolution icons are popping up in 'erroneous' places.

Everything we know about the Retina MacBook Air

This suggests the high pixel-density screen which has helped propel Apple's iPhone and iPad lines to new levels could soon do the same for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops.

The source said: "I would interpret it to mean that Retina is close; perhaps concurrent with the release of OS X 10.8."

Mountain Lion on the prowl

Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion was unveiled last month promising to, once again, narrow the gap between the mobile iOS software and OS X.

Mountain Lion brings Messages, Notifications, Reminders and a baked-in Twitter client a la iOS 5.

The consumer version of the OS is likely to go on sale this summer, with a new range of MacBooks likely to be in tow. Will they be Retina-ready? The odds are looking good.

Via: Ars Technica