The best laptops in India for 2020

Laptop buying can be a complicated affair. There are far too many products from each brand that it can become difficult to figure out which offer the best value for money. Add to that the ever-fluctuating prices of products on eCommerce and the plot continues to thicken.

If you’re in the market for a high-end laptop with a rather flexible budget, we’ve compiled the best laptops from every major brand to make your job easier. These cover multiple price points, so you still have a few options to choose from. As with most products, the decision will be a lot easier if your usage pattern and preferences are defined. For instance, some laptops prioritize portability while some go for better performance. Knowing where you lie on that graph will make the shortlisting easier.

For this buying guide, we’ve excluded gaming laptops. If you’re in the market for one, check out our best gaming laptops in India compilation. If you identify as a heavy user, a professional or a creator, you’re at the right place.

As always, visit the appended product links to know the current pricing and offers for each laptop as those often fluctuate. These are the best laptops from each brand in India.

Dell XPS 15 9500 (2020) Processor: Intel Core i7-10750H | Graphics: 4GB Nvidia 1650 Ti | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6” FHD+, 1920 x 1200 | Weight: 1.8 kg No price information View at Amazon Very portable Screen ideal for productivity Dedicated graphics Big trackpad Heating No USB Type-A

The Dell XPS 15 is the poster child of a thin and light powerhouse. It takes the series’ portability to the next level while also improving on the internals. The 2020 variant moves to a welcome 16:10 display with up to a 15.6-inch 4K display. Even with the bigger size, it weighs just about 1.8 kgs.

On the inside, it can be equipped with a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, m.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and most importantly, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti. Multimedia and content creation are the Dell XPS’s strong points with a large trackpad and a very colour accurate and bright display.

The HP Spectre x360 from late last year continues to be one of the classiest laptops around. with its thin, elegant design, improved hardware and long battery life. And so, the tradition of greatness that the Spectre line has long-established continues on. With HP making some big changes to its design, this new 2019 model certainly has both a strong base to build upon as well as some high bars to stand up to.

The HP Spectre x360 (2019) is just as thin and sleek and powerful as ever before, though perhaps with more up-to-date components, which always come with updates like this. Essentially, this laptop delivers unparalleled performance, thanks to powerful hardware, with a smart and sleek design that many of its rivals couldn’t even begin to emulate as well as a hinge that delivers that 2-in-1 feature.

Acer Swift 3 (Project Athena) Processor: Intel Core i5, 10th Gen | Graphics: Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 13.5-inches QHD | Weight: 1.19 Kgs No price information View at Amazon Very portable Great battery life 3:2 display Multi-tasking Not great for graphics Speakers

The Acer Swift 3 series has always been known to be extremely compact yet powerful. The Project Athena certified variant takes that to the next level by maintaining the performance but managing to improve the battery life even further.

Professionals will love the tall 3:2 aspect ratio of the display, the classy design as well as the 1.1kg of weight. It is not the most powerful in comparison but will suffice for regular use. The port selection is also above average.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is an undoubtedly stellar looking and feeling tablet. Microsoft’s newest attempt at an ARM-based Surface Pro device could have been impressive as well. It even boasts Microsoft’s first-ever original processor, the SQ1, which it co-developed with Qualcomm.

However, it unfortunately falls short of expectations. We’re more than a little let down by a few key Pro X design choices. Particularly, this tablet/laptop hybrid doesn’t have an audio jack, and its battery life, while decent, is subpar compared to predecessors and contemporaries. And, that’s without getting into the pricing.

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) Processor: Intel Core i9, 9th Gen | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 16-inch Retina display | Weight: 1.9 kgs No price information View at Amazon Stunning 16-inch screen New and improved keyboard Excellent speakers Same price as previous model Limited to four Thunderbolt 3 ports

With the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019, Apple has refined its prosumer laptop in ways we couldn’t have predicted – with a brand new addition to the popular line. The 16-inch MacBook Pro brings with it a few needed refinements under the hood and some notable upgrades like the Magic Keyboard. But, it also comes with its own unique features, particularly a larger, more spectacular display, making it the best MacBook Pro to date.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 has certainly made up for the letdown that was the MacBook Pro 15-inch 2019, which came a few months before it. Fans of the MacBook Pro line are finally getting – in Apple’s own words – “more of what they love.” And, even with the newer 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 out in the wild and also touting that exquisite Magic Keyboard on top of additional storage and the 10th-generation Intel chip, this 16-inch model still rules over the MacBook kingdom.

Asus’s ZenBook series are easy recommendations for those looking for a high-end laptop without having to pay the big bucks. As always, you get a premium metallic body in a sleek form factor, along with an innovative ‘ScreenPad’ that transforms into a NumPad when needed and a trackpad when not.

The ZenBook 14 UX425 comes with a thin 2.5 mm bezel and a 90% screen-to-body ratio and weighs just 1.2 kg. The ErgoLift hinge is also present to improve ventilation and typing angles. In terms of ports, there are two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an HDMI 2.0 and a MicroSD Reader.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Processor: 10th gen Intel core i5/i7 | Graphics: Nvidia MX350 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 14-inch Full HD | Weight: 1.35 Kgs Price-performance ratio Sleek and compact Very fast storage Minimal metallic design Fast charging No inbuilt webcam No backlit keyboard Flimsy trackpad

While it may not be perfect, the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition brings unmatched performance to the thin and light segment. There are minor yet questionable design choices that will be the key decision factors for any potential customers, especially at a price of Rs 59,999.

For our regular usage which primarily involves writing and publishing, followed by media creation, it served us well and didn’t make us miss our usual desktop setup for the most part. That is also because a webcam or a backlit keyboard isn’t crucial for our workflow. Just like its competition, Xiaomi will also offer a proper after-sales service, with all of its stores across the country acting as customer service points in case of a mishap.

Honor MagicBook 15 Processor: Ryzen 5 3500 | Graphics: Vega 8 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch Full HD | Weight: 1.53Kgs Type-C fast charging Fingerprint scanner Design Affordable Limited storage

The Honor MagicBook 15 is the company's first laptop in India. At a price of around Rs 40,000, it gets a lot of things right. Its design is cool and classy with a silver finish and blue chamfers. There's also a hidden webcam in the keyboard which pops up only when needed.

Powered by Ryzen 3000 series chipsets, it is plenty powerful and efficient for a laptop in this class. The only downsides could be the limited 256GB of storage and a small customer service network.