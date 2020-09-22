Here's how to pre-order an extra Xbox Series X controller

Xbox Series X pre-orders are now live, allowing Xbox fans to ensure they've lined up their next-gen console ahead of its release on November 10. But it's worth noting that the standard Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) only comes with one Xbox Wireless Controller bundled in.

If you're someone who enjoys a bit of couch co-op with your friends, then you're going to want to pre-order an extra controller to ensure that you and your friends can team up from launch day.

It's true that the Xbox One controller will work on the Xbox Series X/S, but the new Xbox Series X controller (or Xbox Wireless controller) boasts lower latency, better connectivity, a new D-pad and a dedicated share button. What's more, it's compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, iOS, and Android.

In addition, an emphasis on accessibility means the controller features a "more-inclusive, ergonomic design" as well as a textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back.

The Xbox Wireless controller costs £54.99 / $59.99. Considering that's the same RRP as a current Xbox One controller - but with better performance - we think that's pretty good value. The icing on the cake is that you get a choice of colors: black, blue, or white. Check it out below:

UK

Xbox Wireless Controller | Available in Black, Blue or White | £54.99 at Microsoft

You can pre-order the Xbox Wireless controller from the Microsoft Store for £54.99. The controllers come in Carbon Black, Shock Blue, or Robot White, and work on a range of devices.View Deal

US

Xbox Wireless Controller | Available in Black, Blue or White | $59.99 at Microsoft

You can pre-order the Xbox Wireless controller from the Microsoft Store for £54.99. The controllers come in Carbon Black, Shock Blue, or Robot White, and work on a range of devices.View Deal

Keep in mind, this is a pre-order only, and you won't actually get your hands on your extra controller until the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on November 10, 2020.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.