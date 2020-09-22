Here's how to pre-order an extra Xbox Series X controller

Xbox Series X pre-orders are now live, allowing Xbox fans to ensure they've lined up their next-gen console ahead of its release on November 10. But it's worth noting that the standard Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) only comes with one Xbox Wireless Controller bundled in.
If you're someone who enjoys a bit of couch co-op with your friends, then you're going to want to pre-order an extra controller to ensure that you and your friends can team up from launch day.
It's true that the Xbox One controller will work on the Xbox Series X/S, but the new Xbox Series X controller (or Xbox Wireless controller) boasts lower latency, better connectivity, a new D-pad and a dedicated share button. What's more, it's compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, iOS, and Android.
In addition, an emphasis on accessibility means the controller features a "more-inclusive, ergonomic design" as well as a textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back.
The Xbox Wireless controller costs £54.99 / $59.99. Considering that's the same RRP as a current Xbox One controller - but with better performance - we think that's pretty good value. The icing on the cake is that you get a choice of colors: black, blue, or white. Check it out below:
UK
Xbox Wireless Controller | Available in Black, Blue or White | £54.99 at Microsoft
You can pre-order the Xbox Wireless controller from the Microsoft Store for £54.99. The controllers come in Carbon Black, Shock Blue, or Robot White, and work on a range of devices.
US
Xbox Wireless Controller | Available in Black, Blue or White | $59.99 at Microsoft
You can pre-order the Xbox Wireless controller from the Microsoft Store for $59.99. The controllers come in Carbon Black, Shock Blue, or Robot White, and work on a range of devices.
Keep in mind, this is a pre-order only, and you won't actually get your hands on your extra controller until the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on November 10, 2020.
