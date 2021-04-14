Ghost of Tsushima dev is seemingly making a PS5 multiplayer game

Sucker Punch shipped Ghost of Tsushima last year to critical praise and commercial success, following it up with a free co-op update called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Now, it looks like the studio might be working on another multiplayer game for the PS5.

According to a newly discovered job listing on the official Sucker Punch website, skilled applicants will be responsible for assisting the existing multiplayer team with a "spectacular multiplayer game."

The wording of the job listing indicates that this is something completely separate from Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, so it doesn't seem like this role is being filled to help with any future updates to said mode. It's also extremely safe to assume this game will only be available on the PS5, as cross-generation PS4 titles are unlikely to be released as more time goes by.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 — or something new?

Sucker Punch Productions is one of the many studios under the Sony Worldwide Studios umbrella and also created the Infamous franchise during the PlayStation 3 era. Ghost of Tsushima was extremely successful for the studio, selling over 6.5 million copies so far, with a movie being planned.

A job listing discovered last year indicated Sucker Punch was hiring for a team to work on a game with a "desire to write stories set in feudal Japan" presumably indicating Ghost of Tsushima 2 will be arriving for the PS5 at some point in the future. It's unclear if this is for the same game as the multiplayer position or if there are separate projects being worked on right now.

Looking ahead, some big PS5 exclusives set to arrive fairly soon include Housemarque's sci-fi roguelike Returnal and Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.