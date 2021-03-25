Ghost of Tsushima movie coming from John Wick director

Ghost of Tsushima seriously impressed us when it released in 2020, and now Sucker Punch’s samurai action-adventure game is transitioning to the big screen by way of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski attached, as reported by Deadline.

Stahelski is attached as the director of the Ghost of Tsushima film, and Sucker Punch is involved as executive producers – presumably to help with the authenticity of the adaptation.

Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, weighed in on the plan to make the movie: “We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

A match made in heaven?

We know: video game movie adaptations get a bad rap, and for good reason, as most find a way to completely miss the mark on what made the source material so special. That said, seeing Chad Stahelski attached to the Ghost of Tsushima movie should be cause for praise, as we feel he’s an excellent choice here.

Stahelski’s John Wick series of movies have all been critically and commercially successful, and the director has proven he's strong at crafting brilliantly choreographed action sequences paired with surprisingly smart storytelling and writing. That's a rare combination within the action movie space.

Stahelski’s creative approach, then, should translate well to a project like Ghost of Tsushima, itself being an action-heavy video game with a compelling narrative. As such, we think the Ghost of Tsushima movie is definitely a project to keep an eye on in the near future.

In the meantime, we can also look forward to John Wick 4, which Stahelski and the crew have now begun filming.