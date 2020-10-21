Ghost of Tsushima 2 may be headed to PS5 – if job listing hint proves true

Is Ghost of Tsushima getting a sequel or new content for the PS5? A job listing posted by developer Sucker Punch could hint towards this.

One of the requirements detailed on the narrative writer position is specifically asking for people who have a "desire to write stories set in feudal Japan", and that knowledge of the time period's history would be a bonus.

If you've played Ghost of Tsushima, you'll know that the game takes place in 1274, which could readily be seen as 'feudal Japan', so it stands to reason that this new position could be anything from a brand new game coming to PS5, DLC, an expansion to the new Legends multiplayer mode or even just a standalone expansion for the base game.

We already know that Ghost of Tsushima will be playable on the PS5 in 60fps when the new console launches next month, so it stands to reason that the narrative writer position could be for a standalone expansion for the game.

As we mention, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was recently released. This is a free multiplayer mode for the base game and it makes sense that Sucker Punch would be interested in adding more content to it.

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

As it stands, there are a few missions to tackle in two-player co-op which follows something of a narrative arc and then there is a four-player survival mode which sees you face off against waves of enemies.

Whatever it turns out to be if you loved Ghost of Tsushima, you have plenty to be excited for and seeing a completely new story set in feudal Japan would be an excellent addition.