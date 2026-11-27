I think it's fair to say that Dyson tech can err on the expensive side, yet the Dyson Black Friday sale has flipped that notion on its head entirely, with up to AU$900 off many of its most popular products.

The standout for me, however, has to be a mega 59% discount on the superb V8 Cyclone, which now sees its price plummet to AU$268. It could just be the best vacuum cleaner deal this Black Friday sales season.

And it's not just a low-cost Dyson that should have you reaching for your wallet — as you can read in our Dyson V8 Cyclone review, it's good value even without a discount. According to my colleague who tested it, the small upgrades Dyson has given it over the original V8 make it the better machine.

Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts

If you're still not convinced the V8 Cyclone is worth it, let me put it another way: Firstly, it's a 2025 release, so it takes advantage of the latest tech that you won't even find on the V10 Cyclone or the V11 Advanced. Secondly, the V10 and V11 models usually cost more, even when discounted.

In fact, our reviewer also tested the new V8 against the older V11 and found that they both clean just as well, but the V8 Cyclone is lighter and easier to move around. It also matches the V11's runtime and has removable batteries too (unlike the older V8). She found that even in low suction settings, the V8 Cyclone could be quite "sucky".

And, while how a vacuum cleaner looks doesn't necessarily need to be taken into consideration, I do think it helps that the darker colour scheme Dyson has used here is quite attractive.

So, if you're keen on a new Dyson vacuum, give the V8 Cyclone some serious consideration, especially at this discounted price. And do note you can pick it up for the same price from The Good Guys.