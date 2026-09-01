Tineco puts smarter, easier home cleaning in the spotlight at IFA 2026

Tineco is showcasing its latest smart home care technology under the theme “The Future Cleans Itself,” at IFA 2026, demonstrating how automation can simplify tasks before, during and after cleaning. For years, Tineco has developed smart home care products designed to make everyday cleaning simpler, and in 2020, the brand helped pioneer the floor washer category with the launch of the FLOOR ONE S1. Since then, Tineco has continued to push the category forward, earning recognition as the world’s No. 1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand for four consecutive years.

Building on that evolution and leading Tineco’s floor care showcase at IFA 2026, is the Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro which combines powerful cleaning performance with automated features designed to simplify operation and help keep the machine ready when you need it.

One of the key conveniences of the Tineco Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro is the base station. While some vacuum cleaners can be a chore to use and put away, the base station helps streamline both the cleaning process and the steps that follow. It provides fast charging, keeping the Tineco Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro powered up and ready for cleaning sessions of up to 100 minutes.

The station automatically replenishes hot water and dispenses cleaning solution, reducing the need for manual refilling during cleaning. The base station’s five-liter tank holds plenty of water for frequent cleaning, even in large homes.

After cleaning, the base station works with the floor washer to flush its roller and pipes and dry them with 230°F hot air in just five minutes. An integrated comb in the head of the Tineco Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro helps cut out hair and detangles as you clean.

All of this cuts down on the manual upkeep needed before the next cleaning session.

The Tineco Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro brings a full arsenal of cleaning capabilities to tackle the many messes that your floor might face. Its wide brush head and 25,000 Pa of suction can tackle dry debris with ease. Powered wheels, a swiveling neck and an edge-to-edge roller make it easy to navigate and clean along edges and baseboards. The Tineco Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro can even lie flat to get under furniture as low as 4.33 inches.

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For dried, sticky or oily messes, Hydro Burst Cleaning blasts the area with high-pressure water and cuts right through the mess. As you move the floor washer forward, it operates normally, rolling up debris, but with one click it can seamlessly drop a special scraper and move in reverse to more effectively pull up liquids and wipe away water for a streak-free finish.

The Floor One Station S9 Scientist Pro is just one part of Tineco’s broader showcase at IFA 2026. The brand is also unveiling the FLOOR ONE S11 Artist Fusion Steam, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Boost Steam and PURE ONE STATION 7 ZeroTouch, all making their global debut at the event. Beyond these floor care launches, Tineco’s IFA presence spans floor washers, carpet cleaners, vacuum cleaners and smart kitchen products, with additional new products and technologies on display across the portfolio. Together, the lineup brings Tineco’s “The Future Cleans Itself” theme to life through technology designed to make everyday home care simpler.

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of the brand’s global retail sales volume (in units) of household wet & dry vacuum cleaners in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and debris thereafter. Based on research completed in March 2026.