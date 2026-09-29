Our favourite space-saving air fryer just hit an all-time low price — the Ninja DoubleStack XXXL is just AU$179 in this Prime Day deal

It’s no secret that we love our air fryers here at TechRadar and they’re basically an essential part of any kitchen these days. A major consideration for getting one, of course, is available counter space (or the lack thereof), which isn’t a luxury that every household has.

Which is why we’ve named the cleverly designed Ninja DoubleStack XXL as our pick for the best overall air fryer in Australia, and you’ll be pleased to find that it’s also hit its all-time low price of AU$179 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Save 70% (AU$420.99) Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L: was AU$599.99 now AU$179 at Amazon Beating its all-time low price of AU$189.95 on Prime Day in July, the Ninja DoubleStack for AU$179 is frankly a deal that’s too tempting to pass up if you’re in the market for one. Our reviewer called it ‘the air fryer of my dreams’, thanks to the two drawers stacked on top of each other instead of side by side, so it only takes up the same space as a single-drawer air fryer. Each drawer is relatively small at 4.75L, but it should easily feed 2-3 people, and the performance is exemplary.

On the DoubleStack's performance, TechRadar Lifestyle Managing Editor Josephine Watson said in her review, “Everything I cooked came out just as good as I’d expected, with perfectly crispy chicken wings without the need for a drop of oil, and gorgeous fluffy fries with the perfect amount of bite.”

Watson also liked the useful inclusion of extra stainless steel racks, which can be slotted in above the main crisper plate to provide more cooking surface area.

The only major downsides mentioned were that the form factor won’t be able to accommodate some of the larger food items that a more conventional two-basket air fryer can, and its relatively high price. This discount, however, takes care of the latter concern in spades.

More air fryer deals

Don’t need that much capacity? Or are you keen for something different entirely? Thankfully, that’s not the only standout air fryer deal we’ve found on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and you have a few options to choose from. From the glass-bottomed Ninja Crispi to the multifunctional Philips Air Fryer 5000, we’ve got you covered.

Save 45% (AU$81) Philips 2000 Series: was AU$179 now AU$98 at Amazon If you're after a compact model that can feed one or two people, this Philips option is great for under a hundred dollary-doos. It's been hovering around the AU$95 mark for a while, so it's quite the best deal, but it's still a discount that's hard to pass up on an air fryer with a staggering 13 preset cooking options.

Save 43% (AU$127.52) Sunbeam Multi Zone Air Fryer Oven: was AU$299 now AU$171.48 at Amazon This big air fryer has multiple accessories to keep clean, but there's no denying this Sunbeam unit is a fantastic addition to any kitchen. It's capable of cooking in separate zones, complete with separate trays to maximise the space or one huge 11.4L zone. Food is roasted to perfection, whether it's a full chicken or small portions of fries or vegetables.

Save 49% (AU$170) Philips 3000 Series dual basket air fryer (9L): was AU$349 now AU$179 at Amazon We haven't tested Philips' dual basket air fryer, but considering how much we've loved the brand's other kitchen appliances, it's hard to not make a mention of this offer. This 9L air fryer has drawers of different sizes, which makes it easy to cook a main and a side together, and promises to sync cooking times if needed.