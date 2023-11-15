Looking for a cheap Black Friday mattress topper? These are the deals I'd buy for myself

I spent the first eight months of 2023 working as TechRadar's sleep editor, and while I already knew quite a lot about the mattress business when I started, by the time I returned to a more leisurely freelance life in September I'd learned a whole lot more. That makes me just the person to ask about which Black Friday mattress deals are really worth bothering with.

If you were to ask me that question, one thing I'd want to know about is what state your current mattress is in. Some, obviously, are past redemption, but if you're starting to feel that your mattress isn't quite as comfy and supportive as it used to be, I might suggest that rather than replace it with one of our best mattress options, you could instead enhance it with one of the best mattress toppers.

A decent topper is a cost-effective way to make a dramatic difference to the feel of a mattress as well as adding a good few years to its lifespan. However it can be tricky to find a good bargain. Toppers aren't always included in mattress sales; I suspect the profit margin on them is a lot smaller than with mattresses, because they tend to be made of the most expensive layers that you'll find in mattresses, such as memory foam or latex. I've been looking around for some stand-out topper deals for Black Friday and it's pretty slim pickings, with a lot of evergreen deals that you'll see most of the year.

That's not to say there aren't a few strong choices, and I think I've found the best of them: quality mattress toppers at lower prices than usual, and I even have options for both the US and UK. Read on to discover my pick of the Black Friday mattress topper deals.

Mattress topper deals - US

Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper: was $150 now from $89.10 at Turmerry Turmerry's organic latex topper comes in a number of options so that you can give your mattress exactly the amount of extra comfort and support it needs. And because it's made with latex it'll give your mattress a bit more bounce and it won't trap heat like memory foam toppers can, There are two, three and four-inch versions, in soft, medium, firm and extra firm comfort levels, and sizes range from twin to Cal king. One thing you need to know is that only the four-inch topper comes with a cover; for the others you'll either have to buy one separately or instead invest in a mattress protector to hold it in place. There's up to 34% off the Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper, but in its Thanksgiving Sale the brand's taking an extra 10% off when you add the THANKS10 code at the checkout. This means that for a two-inch queen size topper in a soft feel, you'll pay $170.10, reduced from $235 (the firmer options are more expensive). That's a really good price for a latex topper; in comparison, you'd pay $584 for Avocado's latex topper (although that one has the advantage of a proper cover).

Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: was $319 now from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic I'm not a big fan of memory foam, but for me the Tempur-Adapt topper is a whole other deal. It's a three-inch topper made with Tempur material, which is more responsive than most memory foam and more breathable too, so it's less likely than a memory foam topper to trap heat in the night and leave you sweltering. It has a unique sink-in feel that some might find a bit too soft, but it's also very supportive and a good choice for back and stomach sleepers; it's also a strong option for side sleepers struggling with a too-firm mattress. The Tempur-Adapt is often discounted by 20%, with a pillow and sleep mask thrown in to sweeten the deal. Personally I'm fine for pillows, and I'd much rather have a bigger cash discount, so I'm pleased to see that Tempur's running its occasional 40% offer with no extras included. That gets you a Tempur-Adapt topper for $251.40 in a queen size, and considering that the cheapest queen size Tempur-Pedic mattress you can get right now is the Tempur-Cloud with an MSRP of $1,999, that's a fantastic price.

Mattress topper deals - UK

Emma Flip Topper: was £149 now from £104.30 at Emma Sleep

If you're not entirely sure whether you get on better with a firmer or softer sleep surface (or if you want to spruce up a spare bed to cater for particularly fussy house guests), Emma's Flip Topper is one that's well worth a look. As the name suggests, it's designed to be flipped over if needed, and because it has a softer side and a firmer side, it's able to cater for more sleeping styles than the average topper. The soft side is made with Emma's own Airgocell foam that's breathable and won't trap heat, while the firm side consists of heavier base foam that provides support and promotes spinal alignment. It's 6cm deep (which, funnily enough, is the depth of the foam in the Emma NextGen Premium mattress I'm currently sleeping on, although that has three foam layers) and has a washable cover. In Emma's Black Friday sale there's 30% off the Flip Topper; that'll get you a double for £160.30, which I reckon is a great price for such a versatile topper.