The Saatva Black Friday mattress deal we've all been waiting for is finally here

If you're set on treating yourself to a premium mattress for Black Friday and you're about to click the 'buy' button on our favorite option, the Saatva Classic, hold your horses for just one second because we can hook you up with an even better deal.

The Saatva Classic sits right at the top of our best mattress guide and with good reason. It's a premium innerspring hybrid that comes in three comfort options and two depths, and in our Saatva Classic mattress review we conclude that it's the closest thing you can get to hotel-style luxury in your own home without paying a fortune.

That said, it's not exactly cheap, and while you definitely get your money's worth with the Classic, you'll want to take advantage of Saatva sales and deals when you buy. Saatva's Black Friday mattress deal takes up to $350 off the Classic, with a queen size reduced by $300 to $1,695, and that's pretty much the standard price you'll pay for it. However with our deal you can take $400 off all sizes, bringing a queen down to a more attractive $1,595, while a twin size will cost you just $695.

Here's what you need to know about this impressive Black Friday deal.

Saatva Classic mattress Queen size: was $1,995 now $1.595 at Saatva Overview: The Saatva Classic is the sleep brand's flagship model: a luxury innerspring hybrid that comes in three firmness levels and two heights. It features a cushioned Euro top over two layers of steel coils, with foam rails around the perimeter to provide edge support, plus extra lumbar support to ensure that your spine's properly aligned. Price history: There's no denying that the Saatva Classic is an expensive mattress, and while you'll never have to pay the MSRP it's still quite an investment. For most of 2023 the usual price of a queen size has hovered around the $1,695 (MSRP $1,995); it's occasionally dropped to $1,595 around sales events, and twice this year you've been able to pick it up for $1,495. That last discount is very much the exception, and the $1,595 price we can get you today is absolutely worth grabbing. Extras: The extras you get with the Classic are top-notch. There's a one-year sleep trial that gives you plenty of time to test it out, and a lifetime warranty. You also get free white glove delivery to the room of your choice, which is especially helpful as this mattress is delivered flat, not rolled and vacuum-packed. The only downside is a $99 fee for returns, which you don't get with most sleep brands.

buy it if...

✅ You suffer from back pain: The Saatva Classic is designed to help keep your back aligned, with patented 'Lumbar Zone Technology' that's approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. So whatever position you sleep in, you'll be rewarded with better spinal alignment and fewer aches and pains.



✅ You want to invest in a quality mattress: With the Saatva Classic you're getting a mattress that feels like a luxury hotel bed, thanks to its pillowy cushion top and top build quality, as well as three comfort options and two heights. It costs more than most mattresses but we feel it's worth the investment as it'll last you a long time.



✅ You get hot in the night: Because it predominantly features coils (including one open-coil layer) and only features a sliver of memory foam, the Saatva Classic is really breathable and won't trap body heat in the way that many mattresses do. If you tend to overheat at night, the Classic can make a real difference.

don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a tight budget: As you've no doubt realized by now, the Saatva Classic is quite an expensive mattress, and while we'd absolutely recommend it if you have the budget, if you can't quite stretch to its cost we'd instead suggest the DreamCloud mattress, which comes close in terms of luxury but is a whole lot cheaper.



❌ You like the feel of memory foam: There's hardly any memory foam in the Saatva Classic, which means that you won't sink into it in the same way that you would with more foam-heavy mattresses. If that memory foam 'hug' floats your boat, we'd point you towards the all-foam Nectar Original or the hybrid Helix Midnight.



❌ You're short on space: Unlike most of our top mattress picks, the Saatva Classic doesn't come vacuum-packed and rolled up in a box, which can make it tricky to maneuver if you don't have much room. Thankfully Saatva's free white glove delivery makes this less of a problem.

More black friday mattress deals

Need more options? Take a look at these mattress deals; you're almost certain to find your perfect Black Friday option among them.