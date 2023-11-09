Black Friday has started at Walmart: 5 incredibly cheap mattress deals under $200

Black Friday has come early at Walmart, with massive discounts on mattresses to be found right now. We've been tracking the best Black Friday mattress deals for weeks and Walmart has set the bar high when it comes to low pricing. The deals below start from $100, which is ridiculously cheap for a new bed.

Of course, a budget mattress is never going to have the longevity of the best mattresses, but that doesn't mean you can't get a good night's sleep for your money. The deals we've listed below are excellent for short-term use and guest rooms, and offer decent quality for an extremely low price. Act fast, as many of these mattresses are already selling quick, with some sizes selling out.



If you can afford to spend slightly more, we'd recommend checking out the Siena memory foam mattress, our best budget mattress pick. It's not sold at Walmart, but the current 50% off deal means prices start from $199, which is only marginally more expensive than most of the picks in this roundup.

Today's best Walmart Black Friday mattress deals

Allswell X mattress: was $124 now from $100 at Walmart

Lowest price – The Allswell X is a budget hybrid mattress with a surprisingly good pedigree. We haven't had a chance to try the Allswell X, but we have tested the similar Allswell Hybrid, and it's our favorite budget hybrid. The Allswell X has a softer medium-firm feel than the Allswell, making it potentially the better choice for side sleepers. The edge support and motion isolation also come highly rated, although the pressure relief can be lacking. And watch out for the height – Allswell measures is at 10 inches, but most reviewers found it came in at only eight. But the queen is currently just $135, down from $184, which makes up for some shortcomings.

Zinus 10" Green Tea Luxe mattress: was $364 now from $138 at Walmart

Popular memory foam - The Zinus Green Tea memory foam mattress is an Amazon best seller, but it's Walmart currently offering the best price on the Luxe version of this hugely popular mattress. The key feature of the Zinus is the green tea-infused foam layers. The green tea is designed to absorb sweat and smells, so you wake up feeling fresh. Does it work? User reviews seem positive! The Zinus Green Tea Luxe has a medium-firm surface with decent pressure relief, making it a good choice for side sleepers. However, it does appear to lack durability. And watch out for some inconsistent pricing. Walmart has discounted some sizes and heights, but not others. Double check what you're getting before you buy.

Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid mattress: was $194 now from $178 at Walmart

For guest rooms - The Linenspa is a budget hybrid with a comfortable build. It comes in three different heights – eight-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch – but we highly recommend paying for the 12-inch. It's still an affordable price at just $295 for a queen, and you'll find those extra inches provide better comfort and pressure relief. For regular use, the Linenspa Dreamer is best for children. However, for occasional guest use, the memory foam surface should suit most sleep styles. Reviews suggest it can take a few days for the Linenspa to fully inflate, so factor that in when making your order.

MLILY Ego 10" Memory Foam mattress: was $399 now from $160 at Walmart

Best cooling - Overheating can be a real issue with budget all-foam mattresses, but the MLILY Ego memory foam takes extra steps to keep you comfortable on warm nights. The Graphene covers helps wick moisture away, while the AeroFusion foam is infused with green tea to aid breathability. Reviewers have found the contouring foam is good for pressure relief, with a medium-firm feel that cradles the body. The 10-inch queen is just $253, but if you have some room in the budget, we recommend upgrading to the 12-inch queen for $346.