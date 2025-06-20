Huge Walmart laptop sales from $179 - here are 13 deals you should check now

Walmart has dropped the prices on a wide range of laptops from top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, MSI and Apple. Whether you're upgrading your current setup or shopping for back-to-school essentials, these systems are now available at prices that won’t break the bank.

For example, the HP 15.6" Windows Touch Laptop was $589, but now it’s $379, a saving of 36%. The Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop 5440 was $549.99, now reduced to $369, saving you 33%.

It doesn't matter if you're looking for a powerful work machine or a dependable everyday laptop, this Walmart sale has something for everyone.

Best laptop deals on Walmart

HP 14" Laptop: was $229.99 now $179 at Walmart The HP 14" HD Windows Laptop, available in stylish Tranquil Pink or Waterfall Blue, is powered by an Intel N150 processor, and comes with 4GB RAM, and 128GB UFS storage. It offers up to 11 hours of battery life and runs Windows 11 Home in S Mode for enhanced security. A dedicated Copilot key gives instant access to Microsoft’s AI assistant, while a one-year Microsoft 365 subscription includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more to support your creativity.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $229 now $199 at Walmart The Acer Chromebook 315, in Moonstone Purple, features a 15.6" Full HD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It’s ideal for everyday tasks, streaming, and study. With Wi-Fi 6, DTS Audio, dual mics, and a 10-hour battery, it's suitable for remote work or classes. Running ChromeOS, it boots fast, stays secure, and includes eco-friendly features like an OceanGlass touchpad made entirely out of abandoned plastic waste.

Apple MacBook Air: was $699 now $649 at Walmart The Apple MacBook Air 13.3" in Space Gray combines sleek design with powerful performance, thanks to the Apple M1 chip. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it handles everything from multitasking to creative work effortlessly. The Retina display delivers stunning visuals, while the fanless design keeps it cool and quiet. Up to 18 hours of battery life and Apple Intelligence support make it a smart and secure choice for work or play. When TechRadar reviewed it, we declared it "still a brilliant laptop".

Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop 5440: was $549.99 now $369 at Walmart The Dell Inspiron 14 5440 is a lightweight 14-inch laptop built for productivity on the go. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor, with 8GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it delivers smooth performance for work or study. The FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers crisp visuals, while adaptive thermals and military-grade durability ensure reliable use wherever you are.

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop 5640: was $849.99 now $749 at Walmart If you need a laptop with a bigger screen, the Dell Inspiron 16 5640 is a great choice. It features a spacious 16-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for immersive viewing and multitasking. Powered by an Intel Core 7-150U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, it delivers fast, efficient performance. With AI-enhanced dual mics and ExpressCharge, it’s a solid choice for work, creativity, and clear video calls.

HP 15.6" FHD IPS Touch Laptop: was $689.99 now $478 at Walmart The HP 15.6" FHD IPS Touch Laptop delivers power and performance with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Perfect for multitasking and creativity, it features a responsive touchscreen and long battery life - up to 10 hours and 45 minutes. With AMD FreeSync, a privacy-focused HD camera, and Microsoft Copilot support, this Natural Silver laptop is ideal for work, entertainment, and everyday productivity.

Lenovo V15 15.6" FHD Laptop: was $379 now $359 at Walmart The Lenovo V15 15.6" FHD Laptop offers solid performance for everyday tasks with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for fast boot-up and smooth multitasking. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it’s ideal for students, professionals, or casual users. The anti-glare Full HD display ensures clear visuals, while Windows 11 Home delivers a modern, streamlined experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop: was $339 now $286.99 at Walmart The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a budget-friendly student laptop designed for multitasking and everyday productivity. It features a 15.6" FHD anti-glare display, 12GB RAM, and dual storage - 128GB eMMC plus a 512GB SSD for fast boot times and ample space. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor and running Windows 11 Home, it includes Wi-Fi 6 and a 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription, making it perfect for school, study, and remote learning.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14: was $819 now $729 at Walmart The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is a powerful 14" business laptop for professionals seeking speed, security, and efficiency. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and demanding workloads with ease. The FHD+ anti-glare display offers crisp visuals, and the laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

MSI Thin 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop: was $999.99 now $648.35 at Walmart The MSI Thin 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop is built for high-performance gaming, creative tasks and multitasking. Featuring a 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, it delivers smooth visuals and speedy gameplay. It's backed with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Housed in a sleek Cosmos Gray chassis it weighs just 4.1 lbs, making it suitable for users and gamers on the go.

HP 15.6" Windows Touch Laptop: was $589 now $379 at Walmart The HP 15.6" Windows Touch Laptop offers reliable performance with an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 8GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD. Its anti-glare touchscreen provides clear viewing indoors or out and you can expect 11 hours of battery life. With a Natural Silver finish, it’s a stylish, versatile choice for work, school, or streaming.

Asus Vivobook Go 15.6” FHD Laptop: was $349.99 now $299 at Walmart The ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6” FHD Laptop in Cool Silver offers reliable everyday performance with an Intel i3-N305 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS storage. Its vibrant Full HD display with 250-nit brightness and a 180° lay-flat hinge makes it a good choice for work, study, or streaming. Running Windows 11 Home in S Mode makes it a good choice for students and casual users in need of enhanced security.

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop 5640 : was $699.99 now $499 at Walmart The Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop 5640 offers an immersive 16-inch FHD+ touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, perfect for both work and entertainment. Powered by an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 8GB RAM, and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD, it delivers smooth, responsive performance. With AI-enhanced dual mics, an FHD camera, and ExpressCharge fast charging, this Ice Blue laptop is a stylish and reliable choice for everyday productivity.