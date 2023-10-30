I review mattresses for a living, and this is the one I'd buy on Black Friday

Looking for this year's top Black Friday mattress deal? As a professional deal hunter and product tester who's put the best mattresses through their paces, the one bed I would buy is the Awara Natural Hybrid. It's on sale right now for an all-time low of $949 in a queen. Best of all, you don't even have to wait until Black Friday to snag this deal because it's live right now. There's no telling how long this offer will last, but I reckon it'll reappear during the Black Friday mattress deals on the day itself.

I've tested out the Awara personally and I'll be sharing my thoughts in my upcoming review, but if you're in the market for a quality organic mattress that won't set you back too much financially, the Awara is it. It has a firm, responsive feel that's great for combi sleepers, along with superb pressure relief for anyone dealing with joint or back pain. Plus, it comes with a full year's trial and a lifetime warranty.

That said, Awara won't suit everyone, especially if you're a lightweight side sleeper or coupled with a restless partner. Thus, I've included several other deals you'll want to keep an eye on – or shop TechRadar's general mattress sales hub to find your dream bed at a low price.

Awara Natural Hybrid mattress Queen size: was $1,699, now $949 at Awara Overview: The 10-inch Awara trades synthetic foam for natural Dunlop latex, a breathable material that excels at relieving pressure without too much sinkage. Combined with a layer of 8-inch coils, this hybrid has plenty of bounce to it, which will suit solo sleepers who switch positions during the night. (Couples, on the other hand, may not approve.) Wrapped in organic cotton and New Zealand wool, the Awara has a luxurious feel usually found in pricier mattresses but it stands out as one of the most affordable organic hybrids on the market.



Price history: With up to $765 off the MSRP, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for the Awara. For most of this year, a queen size has been been discounted to $999, and last year it was generally $1,099. Right now, it's on sale for $949. I don't know how long this lowest-ever price will last, but even if it vanishes I reckon it'll make an appearance once again come Black Friday.



Extras: Awara doesn't skimp on the perks. A lifetime warranty and a 365-night at-home trial are included. Shipping and returns are free, as well. While the brand used to include a free bedding bundle, you can now add one for an extra $159 (originally valued at $499), if you want.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a firmer, more responsive bed: Unlike memory foam, which has a sink-in sensation, latex subtly cradles your joints for ample pressure relief without feeling like your bed is 'swallowing' you. Plus, if you toss and turn, the Awara's combo of latex and springs will make it easy to switch positions at night.

✅ You're seeking your 'forever mattress': Latex mattresses can last up to 25 years with proper maintenance. Add to that the Awara's forever warranty and you're bound to enjoy your mattress for about a couple of decades. (Speaking from experience, my fellow testers and I were impressed with the Awara's build quality.)

✅ You struggle with allergies and/or night sweats: Latex is a naturally breathable material that's also resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew. Paired with an organic cotton-wool blend cover, the Awara will keep sleepers cool while providing relief for those with asthma and airborne allergies.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You share a bed with a fidgety partner: The Awara's responsive latex and springs combo means you're prone to feeling your partner's movements, which doesn't bode well if they're a restless sleeper. And since the Awara doesn't come in a split king, couples might want to look elsewhere.

❌ You're a side sleeper under 130lbs: If you're petite – and especially a side sleeper – you'll have a difficult time breaking in the Awara's firmer surface. Consider a medium or plush bed instead, like the one in our Helix Midnight mattress review.

❌ You like sinking into your mattress: Latex is excellent for pressure relief, but it achieves that goal differently than memory foam. If you love being enveloped in comfort, the Awara's subtle cradling won't be enough for you. Instead, consider a memory foam mattress – check out our top pick in our Nectar mattress review.

Alternatives to consider

The Awara may be the right price for your budget but the wrong fit for your sleep preferences. Fortunately, there are several options if you want to find something else on sale...

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $699 now from $359 at Nectar

The Nectar will suit plenty of tastes and sleep styles. It's among the firmer memory foam beds we've tested but still provides plenty of sink-in comfort that'll help those with achy joints. It's also a fine choice for couples thanks to its superb motion isolation. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to make sure it suits you. This is Nectar's standard offer, which isn't bad – but expect a flash sale prior to Black Friday that'll drop prices even lower.

Read more: Nectar mattress review

Helix Midnight mattress: was $936 now from $749 at Helix

The Helix Midnight is a softer memory foam hybrid that's especially geared towards side sleepers. It's also good at absorbing movement from anyone you're sharing the bed with – whether it's a partner or a pet. Right now there's 20% off all sizes, with two pillows thrown in for free. That drops the cost of a queen size down to $1,099 – a 20% discount and Helix's standard offer. Wait until Black Friday for 25% off.

Read more: Helix Midnight mattress review