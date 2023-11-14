3 Black Friday mattress deals that get you a mattress for less than half price

The Black Friday mattress sales have arrived and they're looking as big as ever. Many brands are offering king-sized savings on their top mattress models, meaning you can potentially find the best mattress for you at a fraction of the RRP.

I write about mattresses for a living, so I know that Black Friday is an excellent time to refresh your sleep setup and save some money. I've spotted several of my favourite mattresses on sale for less than half the RRP, so I've rounded up the best better than half price discounts below. Can't find what you need? There are plenty more deals for you to look at in our Black Friday mattress sales hub.

3 better than half price Black Friday mattress deals

Hypnia Supreme Memory Foam mattress: was £874.99 now from £329.99 at Hypnia

60% off! The Hypnia Supreme is a memory foam mattress with a sumptuous feel. Our Hypnia Supreme review recommends this medium-firm mattress for back and side sleepers, thanks to a cushioned surface that cradles the joints without too much sink. There's a lot to love about the Hypnia Supreme, but it's the motion isolation that stands out. The thick cushioning absorbs movement rather than carries it, so when one person stirs, their bed partner stays sleeping soundly. Hypnia has slashed 60% off the RRP of the Hypnia Supreme for Black Friday, so you can nab a double for just £489.99. But the deal doesn't stop there! You can knock another 7% off the sale price with the code BLACK7, taking the double to £455.70.

Nectar Memory Foam: was £949 now from £379.60 at Nectar

60% off! The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is a great all-rounder. The initial softness of the sleep surface gives way to a medium-firm feel that we found works for most sleep styles. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, the motion isolation really impressed, but we also thought the temperature regulation was strong for such a thick all-foam mattress. Nectar is celebrating Black Friday by cutting 60% off the price of the popular Nectar Memory Foam mattress. The deal itself is good – a double is just £479.60 – and Nectar sweetens things further with some premium extras. The mattress comes with both a 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. That means you can try it out in every season and if it develops a fault, Nectar will replace your mattress.