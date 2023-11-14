Save up to $270 off one of the best organic mattresses ahead of Black Friday

Avocado mattresses are great quality, but at full price they're a bit of an investment, so it's worth taking advantage of any offers when they do crop up. Currently the brand is offering 10% off the full range, via discount code HOLIDAY. Our pick of the bunch is the brand's most popular organic mattress, the Avocado Green. This hybrid mattress is organic – ideal for those looking for eco friendly options, and is particularly suited for back sleepers ad those of a heavier weight.

This deal has been running pretty much constantly for some time now, and we don't expect the discount to increase with the Black Friday mattress deals (although it is possible – no promises!). The Avocado Green features in our best mattress and best organic mattress round ups, and is one of our top rated organic and hybrid mattresses. In the wider organic mattress market, it sits in the middle of the price range, so grabbing it while there's 10% off means you'll be able to pick up a queen mattress for $1,799 instead of $1,999.

You can read our Avocado Green Mattress Review for more information. And there's also a vegan version available without the wool layer.

Let's take a closer look at the mattress and deal:

Avocado Green Mattress Queen size: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Avocado



Overview: The Avocado Green is a 11" hybrid mattress made from a combination of Dunlop latex and motion absorbing coils. The mattress rates at 7 out of 10 for firmness and is ideal for back and stomach sleepers. There's also the option to add either a pillow top or box top to make the mattress softer, although we haven't tested these options.



Price history: Avocado doesn't offer discounts that often but, when it does, the mattress is always discounted by 10% or has an alternative money-off option that matches this discount. Follow our Avocado mattress sales and deals page to keep up with the latest offers.



Extras: The Avocado Green comes with a 365-night trial and a 25-year warranty. There's free shipping to your door and free returns, but a $249+ fee for white glove delivery.

Buy it if...

✅ You want an organic mattress: The Avocado Green is certified organic and uses only non-toxic materials. It has a host of certifications including GOTS, GOLS and Greenguard, with the mattress' production also being climate neutral.



✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: At the firmer end of the medium-firm scale, the Avocado Green offers fantastic pressure relief and provides plenty of support for healthy spinal alignment.



✅ You share a bed: The sleep surface of the Avocado does an excellent job of absorbing motion, so we'd recommend it to anyone who shares their bed with a restless sleeper. The edges are also nice and sturdy, so you can make use of the full width of the mattress.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your side: There's not a huge amount of contouring offered by the Avocado Green. You do have the option of adding either a pillow top or box top to soften the feel of the mattress but, if you're a dedicated side sleeper, we'd recommend the Helix Midnight mattress instead.

❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: As we've mentioned above, the Avocado Green is a firmer mattress and, whilst it offers great pressure relief, you won't sink into the mattress for deep contouring. If you'd prefer a memory foam 'hug' consider the Nectar Mattress instead.



❌ You're on a tight budget: Organic mattresses don't tend to be cheap, due to the high quality natural materials they use. And sales aren't as common as with synthetic mattresses. However, the Birch Natural mattress is a cheaper organic option and does have more regular sales.