This Walmart bargain is probably the cheapest mattress deal we've seen, ever

Walmart's budget friendly mattress line Allswell has always been good value for money, but right now the Allswell X 10" Hybrid is absurdly cheap with a queen size costing just $135. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the mattress and a chance to grab a real bargain from a good budget brand.

With such a budget price, we don't expect to see the mattress any lower during the Black Friday mattress deals, so this is a great opportunity to snag a bargain. Like many of the options on our best mattress list, the Allswell X is a hybrid mattress, made from a combination of memory foam, support foam and individually wrapped coils. Although we haven't reviewed this mattress, we're really impressed with the brand's quality and low prices. You can read our review of the original Allswell mattress to find out more – it's one of our top recommendations in our best cheap mattresses round up.

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

The Allswell X 10" Hybrid mattress Queen size: was $184 now $135 at Walmart



Overview: The Allswell 10" Hybrid mattress comes with design features you would expect in a more expensive model. The mattress has memory foam for contouring and support, along with individually wrapped coils. The perimeter even has a foam rail for support. This is a medium firmness mattress that will suit back and stomach sleepers best - there's not enough padding for those of a heavier weight.



Price history: Even at full price this is a ridiculously cheap mattress, but with prices starting at $100 for a twin, it's an absolute steal. We don't expect to see this mattress dropping any lower at Black Friday as it's a clearance model.



Extras: This is a clearance model, so there are unlikely to be any trials on offer, and we would recommend checking the returns policy. You'll still get free shipping and, for the price, it's a hard offer to pass up.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a mattress for a spare room: Mattresses like the Allswell X 10" Hybrid are ideal for short term use, and are great for use in spare rooms.



✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: The thinner budget construction of this mattress means that back and stomach sleepers should appreciate the foam and coil construction working together to keep their hips elevated and spines aligned.



✅ You want good edge support: The Allswell has a foam rail around its perimeter, helping to provide good edge support on the mattress. This means sleepers can spread out across the full width of the mattress, and will also be able to sit on the edge of the bed without sliding off.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want something that's going to last a long time: The Allswell is a great little mattress but it's cheap and cheerful, so you shouldn't expect it to be as durable as more expensive models. If you're looking for a hybrid with longevity, the DreamCloud mattress is a great all-rounder and usually on sale for $799 for a queen mattress.

❌ You are of a heavier build: Heavier people are likely to sink right through the foam layers of the Allswell and end up sleeping on the coils, which won't be comfortable. Instead, check out our recommendations for the best mattresses for heavy people, although do be aware you should expect to pay considerably more.



❌ You want a memory foam 'hug': With the thinner amounts of foam combined with coils in this mattress, you won't get any deep sinkage and 'hug' from the memory foam layer. The Nectar Mattress offers great contouring and that distinctive hug and is also our top pick in our best memory foam mattresses round up.