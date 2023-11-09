I've just spotted the best early Black Friday mattress deal – and it's price-locked, too

The Simba Black Friday deals are now live, and if you've been holding off treating yourself to a new Simba mattress in hope of a lower price then you'll be pleased to know that your patience has paid off, as many of its beds are at their lowest prices of the year. That includes one of our top-rated mattresses, the Simba Hybrid Pro, which is an excellent choice if you're looking for a firmer hybrid mattress with excellent pressure relief and great temperature regulation.

Simba's Black Friday mattress deals take 45% off its hybrid entire hybrid range, and they come with a Black Friday price promise from Simba that you won't find a better price in 2023 – if you do, Simba will refund the difference.

We think that for the best balance of features and price you'd do well with the Hybrid Pro; in our Simba Hybrid Pro review we were impressed by the levels of comfort and pressure relief on offer, as well as by the fact that it's 100% recyclable, although we noted that it's likely too firm for lighter side sleepers. You'll find this one close to the top of our best mattress guide; we'd also suggest checking out the Simba GO hybrid which has an epic 55% off right now, giving you the lowest price we've ever seen for this sustainable organic model.

For most people, though, the Simba Hybrid Pro at Black Friday prices is a brilliant choice. Here's what you need to know:

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress Double size: was £1,609 now £884.95 at Simba



Overview: The Simba Hybrid Pro is a 28cm mattress that features three layers of springs, as well as Simbatex foam and a breathable wool top layer. It has a medium-firm feel and we found that it delivered outstanding pressure relief and cooling properties.



Price history: This is the cheapest we've seen the Simba Hybrid Pro sold for in 2023. Back in February a double would have cost you £1,049 after Simba increased its prices, and it's come down a little since then; the previous sale price was £959. Just to complicate matters, Simba now sells two versions of the Hybrid Pro: a standard version and a slightly more expensive one with a cooling cover, and we suspect that only one version will be on sale at a time. The Stratos version is on sale now, and at an unmissable price.



Extras: Simba mattresses come with next day delivery, a 200-night sleep trial and a 10-year guarantee. You'll also get a free mattress protector with this model.

Buy it if...

✅ You suffer from back pain: If you tend to wake up with back or neck pain, the Simba Hybrid Pro can help with that. Its medium-firm feel delivers plenty of pressure relief, and many user reviews note that the Hybrid Pro helped alleviate both back and neck pain.



✅ You like a firmer mattress: The Simba Hybrid Pro rates a 7 on the firmness scale, making it one of the firmer options on the market. This makes it a strong choice for back and stomach sleepers, who'll find that it helps keeps their spines properly aligned throughout the night.



✅ You get hot in the night: With a breathable wool top layer, graphite-infused Simbatex foam and three layers of springs promoting airflow, the Simba Hybrid Pro works hard to keep you cool. And there's now an option with a Stratos cover made with phase change material, for a cool-to-the-touch feel.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're of a lighter build: The Simba Hybrid Pro's firmness means that if you weigh less than average you might not find it quite comfortable enough for your needs; you might get on better with the DreamCloud mattress, which is slightly softer but similarly luxurious.



❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: This hybrid doesn't really give you that sink-in feel you get from memory foam. If that's something you value, try the Emma Original instead, which is a body-hugging memory foam option at a great price.



❌ You're a side sleeper: The Simba Hybrid Pro's best suited to front and back sleepers, and if you sleep on your side you may find that there's not enough cushioning for your shoulders and hips. If you don't mind paying extra, opt for the Simba GO; it's made with latex and has a softer feel, and it's thoroughly sustainable too.