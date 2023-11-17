As one of TechRadar's sleep experts I'd totally buy this traditional Relyon mattress with £200 off

I've been writing about mattresses for the past couple of years, both as a freelancer and, for a while, as TechRadar's Sleep Editor, and I know much of the mattress business inside-out. So it might surprise you to learn that right now the Relyon Somerton Dunlopillo Latex Mattress is the Black Friday mattress deal that I find the most tempting.

Hear me out on this. Relyon isn't one of the cool young mattress brands that you'll generally find in our best mattress guide. It's been around for over 160 years, it's a brand that I remember from when I worked in a branch of Habitat back in the 1980s, and it's managed to keep going for so long because it makes handcrafted quality mattresses that last.

We haven't reviewed the Relyon Somerton Dunlopillo Latex Mattress (I don't mind telling you that I'd love to review it myself), but for a decent indication of how good this one's likely to be, see our Relyon Bridgwater Dunlopillo Latex Mattress review. The Bridgwater (eagle-eyed readers may have guessed that Relyon is based in Somerset) is a slightly more luxurious option that's 4cm deeper with extra comfort and support layers as well as a higher price tag.

Unlike most sleep brands, Relyon doesn't discount its mattresses very often at all, so with £200 off this deal on the Somerton is well worth taking a look at. Here's what you need to know.

Relyon Somerton Dunlopillo Latex Mattress Double size: was £1,199 now from £999 at Dreams Overview: The Somerton is a handcrafted mattress made with up to 1,575 pocket springs and a layer of breathable, pressure-relieving Dunlopillo latex. Unlike most bed-in-a-box options, this one is traditionally tufted to keep its layers in place and to increase durability. It also features damask sleep surface for that extra touch of luxury, it's rated firm and it has a score of 4.8 out of five stars based on 103 customer reviews. Note that Relyon recommends rotating this mattress weekly for the first three months, then every month thereafter. Price history: We haven't been tracking the price of this mattress, but a bit of research has told us that the price of the Somerton has gone up by £100 since 2022, and that this £200 off deal is a regular thing. However considering the build quality we'd suggest that this a good price for this mattress, and customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Extras: The Somerton comes with free delivery with the option to specify a date and time when you order. One thing to be aware of is that it comes with a sort-of sleep trial from Dreams; its Comfort Guarantee you have 100 nights to decide whether your mattress is right for you, but if it doesn't suit then you can only exchange it for a different mattress rather than receive a refund.



Buy it if...

✅ You prefer a firmer mattress: The Relyon Somerton Dunlopillo Latex Mattress is rated firm and we've noticed that a few customer reviews state that it felt firmer than they expected. This suggests it might not be the best choice for side sleepers, but if you're a predominantly back or stomach sleeper it should be a good fit.



✅ You want to invest in handcrafted mattress: The Somerton is handcrafted at Relyon's Somerset factory, and unlike many modern mattresses it's tufted, which means that its layers are held in place by thick threads running through the mattress. This should mean that it lasts a long time, particularly if you remember to rotate it regularly.



✅ You tend to sleep hot: There's no heat-trapping memory foam in the Somerton. It features a deep layer of pocket springs that allow plenty of airflow, and it gets its feel from breathable latex. All of this adds up to a mattress that doesn't get hot in the night, and some customer reviews confirm that this is the case.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You need your mattress quickly: There's going to be up to a six-week wait before you get your Somerton mattress. This makes more likely that you'll get it factory-fresh, rather than it having been stored in a warehouse for ages, but if you're in a rush you could instead get the Simba Hybrid Pro with next-day delivery.



❌ You're on a small budget: There are many, much cheaper mattress options available, and if you don't have a lot of money to spend then the Somerton isn't really going to be an option. For a cheaper but similarly luxurious option, we'd suggest the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress.



❌ You like the feel of memory foam: You won't get that memory foam 'hug' off the Somerton; latex is bouncier and more responsive with less of a sink-in feel. If you want a hybrid mattress with a little more give, take a look at the Otty Original Hybrid mattress.

