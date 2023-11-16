I'm a mattress tester, and my favourite mattress of the year just got a rare 30% price-drop for Black Friday

The Panda London is a fantastic all-rounder that will suit most sleepers straight out of the box, and right now there's 30% off on all sizes. Although Panda London sales aren't quite as rare as their furry namesake, this super mattress isn't often discounted. So I'd recommend grabbing this bargain while you can.

With only just over a week to go till Black Friday I don't expect to see any further reductions with the Black Friday mattress deals, so this is a great chance to purchase the mattress ahead of the rush. I test mattresses for a living and it's hands-down my favorite mattress of the year, due to its fantastic spinal support and excellent pressure relief. The Panda was comfortable from day one and everyone I invited to test it loved sleeping on it. It has a well-earned spot right at the top of TechRadar's best mattress guide.

Here's a closer look at the deal and who I'd recommend the mattress to. Want to find out more about the Panda? Read my Panda mattress review for a detailed look and test data.

Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress Double size: was £1,290 now £903 at Panda London Overview: The Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress is a 27cm hybrid mattress made from a combination of Panda's proprietary BioCell bamboo infused foam, orthopaedic foam and multi-zonal springs. This medium firm mattress offers superb pressure relief and should suit most people, including back or stomach sleepers and those struggling with back pain. Price history: Discounts on this mattress are extremely rare – it's almost always full price. I'd recommend snapping it up right now if it's the mattress for you, because 30% is a decent chunk of change on a higher-priced mattress like this. Extras: The Panda mattress comes with a 100-night trial, which isn't massively generous but should still give you enough time to try out the mattress thoroughly. There's also a warranty of 10 years, along with free white glove delivery and free old mattress recycling.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a great all-rounder: This mattress suits nearly all sleepers and is comfortable from the minute you lie on it. It feel luxurious and offers a great night's sleep straight out of the box.



✅ You sleep on your side, back or stomach: I found the Panda mattress extremely comfortable in all sleeping positions, and my other testers agreed. It's supportive enough to keep the spine aligned when sleeping on your back or front, with a little sinkage and contouring to support side sleepers at the hips and shoulders.



✅ You share a bed: Although the Panda mattress contains springs, the thick layers of foam above them do a fantastic job of isolating motion, meaning you shouldn't be disturbed by a restless partner.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a budget: Even with a discount, the Panda is still a premium mattress. If you're on a tighter budget, but still want a firmer feel, consider the Nectar Essential Hybrid instead.

❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: The Panda has a firmer feel and while there is some contouring from the foam, you'll sleep 'on' the mattress rather than sinking into it. If you're a fan of the memory foam 'hug' and want a mattress that contours to every curve look at the Emma Original Mattress instead.



❌ You're a dedicated stomach sleeper: Although the Panda mattress is a great choice for stomach sleepers, the Origin Hybrid is an even firmer mattress that will suit stomach sleepers as well as those of a heavier weight.