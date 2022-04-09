The XPS 13 laptop gets a massive $534 price cut at Dell's latest sale

The Dell Spring Sale is happening right now, and we've spotted an incredible deal on the powerful XPS 13 laptop. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop on sale for $1,266.15 (was $1,819.99) (opens in new tab) when you apply code SAVE15 at checkout. That's a massive total savings of $553 and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge Touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model and an incredible value for a powerful touch-screen laptop. Dell's Spring Sale ends on Thursday, April 14, so you should take advantage of this stellar deal now before it's too late.

For a limited time, Dell has the powerful XPS 13 Touch on sale for $1,266.15 when you apply the additional 15% coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $553 and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop. A terrific value for money - the XPS 13 packs a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD.

