The best Xbox deals: save on consoles, games and accessories this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is once again upon us, and if you're an Xbox gamer, that means there's plenty of tempting deals to check out across a range of Xbox hardware, games and accessories.

We've searched high and low for the best Prime Day Xbox deals available right now on Amazon, but while there's plenty of deals to pursue in the UK, US deals on games and consoles are a bit dry right now - but that's not to say they won't pick up throughout today and there are plenty of accessories on offer. Not in the UK or US? Scroll down to find the best Xbox deals in your region.

Massive discounts on games like Immortals Fenyx Rising (now £20.49, was £49.99) and Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (now £21.99, was £34.99) see these titles at the lowest prices we've seen yet. In the US we're seeing Seagate hard drives down in price (from $124.99 to $85.49), allowing you to pack even more games into your Xbox console.

If you're after a new gaming headset, Turtle Beach is offering a range of its accessories at discounted prices, like the Recon 70 (now £22.99, was £29.99) and the Stealth 700 Gen 2 (now £109.99, was £129.99). While the Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset has also been discounted in the US (from $169.99 to $118.99).

In terms of Xbox hardware, there, unfortunately, isn't much to glean from the Prime Day 2021 sales. However, despite not featuring a discount, the Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon UK, so be sure to act now if you're still after this elusive console. In addition, there are some non-Prime Day deals on console and controller bundles to check out, too.

Today's best Prime Day Xbox deals (US)

Today's best Xbox accessory deals (US)

Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD, Designed for Xbox One, Green: $109.99 $59.84 at Amazon

Save $50 - Running out of drive space on your Xbox consoles? Use this portable external hard drive to store an extra 50 titles. Includes quick step-by-step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity with no power cable needed. It features the classic green design from the original Xbox logo for added coolness.

Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD, Designed for Xbox One, Green, 15W power adapter: $124.99 $85.49 at Amazon

Save 32% - Running out of drive space on your Xbox consoles? Use this portable external hard drive to store over 100 titles. Includes quick step-by-step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity with no power cable needed. It features the classic green design from the original Xbox logo for added coolness. View Deal

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: $49.99 $31.34 at Amazon

This USB headset is a fantastic entry-level product from one of the world's best peripheral brands. Experience 7.1 surround sound for accurate positional audio across any game environment, and at just 0.55 lbs, this lightweight headset is perfect for lengthy gaming sessions.

Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset: $169.99 $118.99 on Amazon

With a huge 15 meter range and a 12-hour battery life, the Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset can accompany you everywhere in your home. You're also getting a fully retractable mic and the option to use a 3.5-meter long cable across PC, console and mobile.

Xbox controller charging kit and battery pack: $35.99 $28.78 at Amazon

20% off - This Xbox controller charging kit works with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One controllers and comes with an Xbox One battery charger, four 1200mAh rechargeable batteries and a USB charge cable. It's worth noting you will need a battery pack for the controller for his to work.View Deal

Turtle Beach Battle Buds in Black/Silver: $29.95 $19.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are already great value, but with $10 they're even more so. Compatible with Switch, mobile and consoles, are perfect for those who want gaming ear buds that are easy to store and use on-the-go. Also available in White/Teal.

One of the best racing wheels on the market Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals: $399.99 $284.99 at Amazon

Save $115 - One of the best racing wheels around is discounted for Prime Day, saving you over $100. The Logitech G923 is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC and boasts TRUEFORCE force feedback, responsive pedals, dual-clutch launch control, and a genuine leather wheel cover.

Today's best Xbox deals (UK)

Today's best Xbox console deals (UK)

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Amazon

Want an Xbox Series S? Amazon is showing stock for Microsoft's more affordable console again. This is a great opportunity to snag the new Xbox if you've been hoping to secure one, and Prime members can get next-day delivery.

Xbox Series S + Electric Volt Controller: £304.98 £294.99 at Amazon

You can own the beautiful Electric Volt controller with this great Xbox Series S bundle. While it's not a massive discount, we'll take a saving of £9.99 any day of the week.



View Deal

Xbox Series S + Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: £409.98 £398.99 at Amazon

Want the best Xbox controller money can buy? This bundle includes the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and comes with a pleasing saving of £10.99.

View Deal

Xbox Series S + Pulse Red controller: £304.98 £294.99 at Amazon

You can save £9.99 on this Xbox Series S bundle which includes the fetching Pulse Red colour option.

As mentioned, Amazon might not be the best place to look if you're after an Xbox Series X/S console discount. However, the silver lining is that the Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon.

The Xbox Series S isn't quite as powerful or robust as its stockier sibling - the Xbox Series X - but the digital-only current-gen console is still a powerhouse in its own right. Its slim, compact design and almost completely silent noise profile make it a solid addition to your entertainment lineup.

However, the Xbox Series S does lack the 4K capable power of the Series X, instead f topping out at 1440p resolution. Its relatively small 512GB SSD, while quick as lightning when it comes to load times, does fill up in the blink of an eye, especially if you're going to make use of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

If you're still looking to buy one of these sought-after consoles, however, now might be a good time to do so while it's in stock.

Today's best Xbox game deals (UK)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox One/Xbox Series X): £49.99 £20.49 at Amazon

Save £29.50 - This open world fantasy RPG from Ubisoft features Greek gods and kid-friendly action, and if you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you might find it scratches a similar itch. This edition works on both current and next-gen consoles.

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - The latest game in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs series takes players to a dystopian, near-future London where overbearing surveillance rules. This time, you get to play as...well, anyone you meet on the street, all with special abilities to change up your playstyle and mission approach.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: £57.99 £29.49 at Amazon

Save £28.50 - The series knocked it out of the park again with 2020's Valhalla, the first truly current-gen title in the series. Graphically stunning and packing tons of content, this brutal viking adventure shouldn't be missed.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Xbox One): £54.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - Arguably one of the best games in the series, Odyssey takes players on a trip to Ancient Greece. As either Kassandra or Alexios, you'll uncover and attempt to thwart a grand conspiracy that threatens to destroy your homeland. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is also compatible with Xbox Series X/S consoles.

While there's not a ton of great Prime Day Xbox game deals, Ubisoft is the clear star of the show with discounts on some relatively recent and well-received games like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Today's best Xbox accessory deals (UK)

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver Gaming Headset: £29.99 £22.99 at Amazon

Save £7 - Looking for a quality gaming headset on a strict budget? This pair of Turtle Beach cans might be for you. With a comfy design and sleek finish, they're certainly a cut above many low quality budget headsets.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X: £89.99 £68.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - This comfy wireless headset is perfect for gamers in it for the long haul with up to 15 hours of battery life. It offers fantastic sound quality, too, making this headset a deal that's hard to pass by.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X (White): £89.99 £67.99 at Amazon

Save £22 - This comfy wireless headset is perfect for gamers in it for the long haul with up to 15 hours of battery life. It offers fantastic sound quality, too, making this headset a deal that's hard to pass by.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X: £129.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This comfy mid-range headset won't disappoint with solid noise cancellation and an overall great sound, though those on a budget may want to check out the Stealth 600 instead.

2.1 HDMI Cable 8K, IBRA 1m Ultra HD Lead High-Speed Cord 48Gbps: £14.70 £8.87 at Amazon

Save £5.83 - This high-speed HDMI 2.1 cable is perfect for gamers who want to play at an uninterrupted 8K image quality. Other sizes are also available in the Amazon variation at different prices.

Turtle Beach has stepped up to the plate this year for some solid Prime Day Xbox accessories deals. We've tried and tested the Stealth 600 and 700 headsets and can report that they're certainly great options for your Xbox console, particularly if you're a first time buyer looking to purchase a headset that will last.

The best Xbox deals where you are

