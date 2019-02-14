Samsung Galaxy S10e deals: will it be a new budget Samsung device to pre-order?

It's been five years since Samsung last released a mini version of a flagship phone, but it looks like we're going to see one again next week. It now looks likely that there will be a new Samsung Galaxy S10e for 2019. The company's big launch event is less than a week away and we are expecting the return of a smaller, budget model from Samsung.

We must admit that we're pretty excited by the news. The mini devices were a great way to get the next newest technology from Samsung, without having to blow the bank and we're happy to see them return in the form of the Galaxy S10e.

What do we know about the phone so far though? Realistically, not a huge amount. Previous leaks were calling it the 'S10 Lite' but it seems the name of S10e is here to stay. We're not quite sure what the e stands for yet, but 'economy' is looking like a sure bet.

What we do know from leaks is that the phone is likely to be roughly 5.8-inches, 0.3 inches smaller than the suspected regular Galaxy S10 model and a whole lot cheaper. It is also expected to have a slightly smaller battery but the processor looks to be the same size as its two bigger brothers.

We can assume and guess all we want on design and power but we won't know for certain until next week. One thing we can be more confident on is the price. We've been in the business of working out the prices of new phones for years now and we don't want to brag but we've got pretty good at it. You can find our best estimates on price further down - or head over to our S10 deals predictions if that's more your bag.

When can I pre-order Galaxy S10e deals?

The big day is now just one week away. Samsung will be launching all three sizes of the S10 during its Unpacked event on February 20 at 11am PT (7PM GMT). If you're keen to find out everything as it happens, you can tune in and watch the show on Samsung's website where the event will be shown live.

Last year, Samsung had pre-orders available straight away and we see no reason they wouldn't do the same thing this year. So if you want to grab this new affordable S10 be sure to have this page ready on the day (or complete your details in the box below) and check back on February 20.

Galaxy S10e SIM-free: how much will the handset cost?

While we can be really confident with our assumptions of what the S10 will cost, the S10e is a bit harder to work out. As we've never seen an 'e' device from Samsung before, we can't look at the prices from previous years to get a rough estimate.

Samsung used to release 'mini' versions of its devices, including mini versions of the S3, S4 and S5. These smaller handsets were usually around £140-£170 cheaper than the full size models. That paired with the expected price tag of the S10 and leaks around the price point of the S10e suggests a price point of £649.

Predictions from TechRadar on the best Galaxy S10e deals on contract to pre-order

If the idea of saving up to buy an S10 seems like an impossible task maybe a contract with the S10e would be more up your street? Although no deals have emerged yet we can imagine the best offers will be on O2 and EE. O2 has had a great year for affordable phone deals and EE is always ahead when it comes to the next biggest release.

Due to the lower price point of the S10e we would expect a lot of deals to be around the 3-4GB data point. We would say that you should be expecting a contract around the total 24 month price of £750. That could mean monthly costs of roughly £29 and an upfront cost of somewhere in the range of £50.