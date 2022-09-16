iPhone 14 deals: all the best SIM-free and contract offers for the latest Apple flagship

Apple iPhone 14 deals are now open to pre-order and we've pulled together a list of the best offers to help you be the first to lay hands on the latest flagship device from Apple. The official launch date for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is September 16, but we would recommend trying to pre-order it sooner rather than later to avoid potential delays.

Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) Limited Time Offer Apple iPhone 14 (Installments 128GB) Carrier: Red Pocket US

128GB phone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

10GB data upfront Free (opens in new tab) $60.37 /mth (opens in new tab) Get $100 off this phone with any GSMA monthly unlimited plan when you activate a new line with Red Pocket + $200 in Rebates after 3 months of AutoPay View Deal at WhistleOut US (opens in new tab)

This year we've seen a predictable hike in UK prices across all new iPhone 14 models - due to a weaker British Pound compared to the US Dollar - so the iPhone 14 base model starts at £849 - which is £70 more than the starting price of iPhone 13. And this is where iPhone 14 deals can help - providing you with lots of options to buy this brand-new handset with convenient SIM-free deals and various network contract deals.

So, what's new about iPhone 14? Apple has been fairly conservative with its upgrades on the base model - primarily focusing on slight internal tweaks and developing a better camera to allow for better low-light performance. In terms of design and display, iPhone 14 has stuck with pretty much the same specs as last year. However, the device now comes with an interesting SOS system to easily call for help when you find yourself in difficult situations. Check out our FAQ at the bottom of this page for a more detailed analysis.

If you're still undecided whether you want the base iPhone 14 model or one of the more premium models you can also check out the best iPhone 14 Plus deals, iPhone 14 Pro deals and iPhone 14 Pro Max deals. Or maybe you're looking to save money on an older, yet still very good iPhone model? You can check out all of our best iPhone deals page.

Best iPhone 14 deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: save up to £635 with trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

If you are looking for an unlocked device, this is the only place where you'll find it - at least for now. Apple offers its own trade-in scheme and you could save up to £635 on a new iPhone 14 by handing in an old device. How much you can save will depend on the device's age and condition - but if we take an iPhone 12 in good condition as an example, you could save up to £290.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: 350GB for £49/month at Affordable Mobiles (opens in new tab)

This iPhone 14 deal at Affordable Mobiles will give you lots of data with O2 as a provider. It's slightly on the pricier side as a monthly bill, but a contract with O2 will give you lots of other perks such as free Wi-Fi around in O2 hotspots around the UK. It could be a good deal for someone who needs lots of reliable data to work

on-the-go.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: Get 36 months of 0% interest rate at Currys (opens in new tab)

Curry's iPhone 14 deals come with the great advantage of being interest-free for 36 months. Plus, you could also get yourself 5 months of free Apple Music, Arcade and News+ to use on any other iOS devices. This is a good opportunity if you already have a good phone contract and just want to get a SIM-free handset.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: 150GB for £41/month at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

This iPhone 14 deal at Mobiles.co.uk will cost you £41 a month and gives you the latest Apple handset as well as a contract with Vodafone for 150GB of data, unlimited calls and texts. You can also claim three months of free Apple TV and Apple Music and by trading in an old device can save up £365. Lots of savings and perks for anyone looking to upgrade.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: Save up to £12/month for unlimited data with a trade-in at EE (opens in new tab)

This iPhone 14 deal is a lot more expensive than most other deals out there. But it is with EE, which is widely considered the best network in the UK. You get unlimited data, calls and texts with an iPhone 14 for £68/month, which can be lowered down by up to £12/month by trading in old tech. It's still not cheap, but it's one of the most reliable deals you can find.

iPhone 14 deals comparison

What's new on iPhone 14?

iPhone 14: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 15 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina XDR (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A15 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 174g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

For yet another year Apple has made incremental rather than drastic improvements to iPhone 14. And considering the iPhone 13 was an excellent device then who would blame them?

Apple's iPhone 14 sticks with the A15 Bionic from last year's iPhone 13 Pro as well as the same basic design as the iPhone 13. The camera is where the main improvements are, with a new 12MP main camera and larger sensor providing an improvement in low light performance.

The device also features a new Gimbal-like stabilisation to make in-movement video more stable.

Satellite SOS calling support is available on the new iPhone 14. However, it's worth noting that Apple has stated that this will be included for free for the first two years of service, but will incur a subscription fee afterward - and unfortunately it's only available in the US for now.

Should I buy iPhone 14?

If you are switching to iPhone for the first time or haven't changed your device for a while, the iPhone 14 is a brilliant handset and is worth the investment. You'll find the improvements make a big difference and will have the latest model in your hands which might mean it will last a little longer too.

Another point of view is if you're someone who already owns an iPhone 12 or 13 looking to upgrade to an even better device - iPhone 14 isn't the biggest upgrade you can find. If that is your case, you might find investing some more money into getting an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max is a more suitable option.